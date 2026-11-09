/IND vs NZ, 3rd ODI: When and where to watch live streaming in India?

India will take on New Zealand in the third ODI of the five-match series on Tuesday (Nov 10) at Seddon Park in Hamilton. The visitors have won the first two rain-affected matches by five wickets and four runs, taking a 2-0 lead in the series. India will look to win the third ODI and seal the series with an unassailable 3-0 lead, with two matches still to follow at Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui. New Zealand, meanwhile, will aim to bounce back with a win to keep their hopes of winning the series alive.

IND vs NZ, 3rd ODI: Match Details

When will the IND vs NZ, 3rd ODI be played?

The third ODI between India and New Zealand will be played on Tuesday (Nov 10). The toss will take place 30 minutes before the start of the fixture.

Where is the match being played?

The match will be held at the Seddon Park in Hamilton.

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Where can fans watch the match on television?

The live telecast of the third ODI between India and New Zealand will be available on Sony Sports Network in India.

Where to livestream IND vs NZ, 3rd ODI?

The livestream of the third ODI between India and New Zealand will be available on the SonyLIV app and website.

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Squads

India: Shubman Gill (C), Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer (VC), KL Rahul (WK), Axar Patel, Naman Dhir, Anshul Kamboj, Gurnoor Brar, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Arshdeep Singh, Ishan Kishan (WK), Mohammed Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav, Nitish Kumar Reddy and Auqib Nabi