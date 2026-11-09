/Poland mass shooting: Shooter accused of killing six people dies in hospital

The man identified by Polish authorities as responsible for a deadly weekend shooting spree in Krakow has died, police confirmed on Monday. "We inform you that the perpetrator of the tragic events died this morning in the hospital," regional police said in a post on X. The 24-year-old Polish man allegedly opened fire in central Krakow on Saturday, killing six people. He was wounded during a shootout with police and had remained in critical condition in hospital.
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