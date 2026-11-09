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Poland mass shooting: Shooter accused of killing six people dies in hospital

Jatin Verma
Edited By Jatin Verma
Published: Nov 09, 2026, 12:03 IST | Updated: Nov 09, 2026, 12:03 IST
Poland mass shooting: Shooter accused of killing six people dies in hospital

Broken glass is seen on the floor at the coffe garden on the Main Market in Krakow, Poland, a day after a gunman opened fire, killing six people and wounding around a dozen others in the historic centre of Poland's city of Krakow Photograph: (AFP)

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A 24-year-old man accused of killing six people in a weekend shooting spree in Krakow has died in hospital, Polish police confirmed

The man identified by Polish authorities as responsible for a deadly weekend shooting spree in Krakow has died, police confirmed on Monday. "We inform you that the perpetrator of the tragic events died this morning in the hospital," regional police said in a post on X. The 24-year-old Polish man allegedly opened fire in central Krakow on Saturday, killing six people. He was wounded during a shootout with police and had remained in critical condition in hospital.

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Jatin Verma

Jatin Verma

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Jatin Verma

With over 12 years of experience in journalism, Jatin is currently working as Senior Sub-Editor at WION. He brings a dynamic and insightful voice to both the sports and the world o...Read More

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