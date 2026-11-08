/Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw visits Anand Vihar station, interacts with passengers and reviews facilities

In a heartwarming moment at Anand Vihar Railway Station, Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw interacted directly with passengers during his station inspection today, seeking firsthand feedback on railway facilities, services and travel experiences. During the visit, the railway minister warmly engaged with people from different walks of life, including youngsters, women, children and other passengers. He asked about their journeys and sought their opinions on the quality of facilities, passenger amenities and services provided by Indian Railways.

Several passengers reportedly appreciated the continuous improvements and modernisation initiatives undertaken by Indian Railways. Their feedback offered the minister an opportunity to understand how effectively these upgrades are being implemented and experienced by passengers on the ground.

The interaction also witnessed some heartwarming moments. Ashwini Vaishnaw encouraged young passengers with friendly gestures and interacted affectionately with children, including exchanging handshakes. In another notable moment, the railway minister visited a tea stall at the station and enjoyed a cup of tea. He also made the payment through UPI, highlighting the growing adoption of digital payments and supporting the Digital India initiative.

The Minister's informal interaction with passengers, combined with his visit to the local tea stall, attracted attention from people present at the station. The visit focused on understanding passenger experiences firsthand, reviewing railway arrangements and taking public feedback to improve the overall travel experience across Indian Railways.

Highlighting the unprecedented surge in passenger traffic during the ongoing festive season, Ashwini Vaishnaw underlined the extensive operational measures undertaken by Indian Railways across the country. “This year, around 18,000 special trains have been operated. The benefits are visible. Because of special trains, many passengers can travel. In this Diwali, Pooja and Rush season, more than 2 crore passengers have been able to travel.”