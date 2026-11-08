/'India has won its decades-long battle against Naxalism and Maoist terror': PM Modi celebrates with security forces in Bastar

Prime Minister Narendra Modi celebrated Diwali with security personnel in Chhattisgarh’s Bastar on Sunday, describing the festival as particularly special as India had won its decades-long battle against Naxalism and Maoist terror. Addressing the personnel, PM Modi said this was the first Diwali in which every district in the country was free from Naxalism, with crores of Indians having overcome the fear of the insurgency.

Recalling Bastar’s past association with Naxalism, the prime minister said the region was now witnessing a new phase of development. "You are all a part of my family. This time, I have come to celebrate Diwali in the forests of Bastar. This is a land where the menace of Naxalism once prevailed. However, owing to your sacrifice and dedication, the menace of Naxalism has now ended in this very region, and a new wave of development has begun,” he said.

Crediting security personnel for their courage and sacrifices, Modi said he had specifically visited Bastar to celebrate the festival with them. “Diwali in 2026 is truly special. After 40–50 years, such a Diwali has come for you. This is the first Diwali when the country has won its decades-long battle against Naxalism and Maoist terror. This is the first Diwali when every district of the country is free from Naxalism. This is the first Diwali when crores of countrymen have overcome the fear of Naxalism. This is an extraordinary achievement, and a great deal of credit goes to you. It belongs to millions of brave men and women like you, our soldiers and security personnel. That is why I have come here today to celebrate Diwali with you," he added.

‘Previous govts had kept hands of security personnel tied’

Highlighting the difference between his government's approach and that of previous administrations, PM Modi said earlier governments had restricted the freedom of security personnel operating on the ground.

“Previous governments had also kept the hands of security personnel fighting on the ground tied. Naxalite attacks would take place, but security forces did not have the freedom to retaliate openly. We gave the security forces the freedom to make all necessary decisions,” he said.

The prime minister also attributed the weakening of left-wing extremism to his government's approach, operational freedom for security forces and sustained efforts to dismantle Maoist networks.

“We also worked to stop the support that certain people within the government and the system had extended to left-wing extremism. We worked with sensitivity and broke the backbone of Maoist terrorism. With a spirit of service, we transformed the lives of people in Naxal-affected areas," PM Modi said.

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PM Modi’s annual Diwali celebrations since 2014

PM Modi's tradition of celebrating Diwali with military personnel at different locations across the country has been a regular feature of his tenure since 2014. He began the practice at the Siachen Base Camp, recognised as the world's highest battlefield. In 2015, he celebrated Diwali with troops in the Punjab sector near Amritsar. The following year, he visited Sumdoh near the China border in Himachal Pradesh.

His subsequent Diwali visits included the Gurez sector in Jammu and Kashmir in 2017, Harsil in Uttarakhand in 2018 and Rajouri along the Line of Control in 2019. In 2020, the prime minister celebrated the festival at Longewala in Rajasthan's Jaisalmer, followed by Nowshera in Jammu and Kashmir in 2021 and Kargil in 2022.