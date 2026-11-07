/Yemen strikes kill at least 27 near Sanaa as Houthis claim missile and drone attacks on Saudi oil sites, Riyadh airport

Airstrikes hit homes in a village near Yemen's capital, Sanaa, on Saturday (Nov 07), killing at least 27 people and wounding at least 30 others, mostly women and children, a spokesperson for Yemen's Houthi-run Health Ministry said. This comes as deaths mount in the country's revived civil war. According to the United Nations, more than 1,600 people have been killed and more than 300,000 displaced since fighting resumed in the impoverished country.

Anees Alasbahi, spokesperson for the Houthi-run Health Ministry in Yemen, told The Associated Press that Saudi Arabia carried out the strikes on al-Shariya. Speaking to Houthi-run Al-Masirah TV, Alasbahi put the toll at at least 25, up from 22, and said civilians were still buried under the rubble. He added that subsequent strikes targeted emergency workers as they tried to pull survivors from the wreckage.

The rebels, meanwhile, claimed to have launched multiple missile and drone attacks against Saudi troops and infrastructure both deep inside the Gulf kingdom and Yemen.

Houthis claim six operations inside Saudi

In a statement posted on X, Houthi military spokesperson Yahya Saree said the group launched six operations using a large number of ballistic and cruise missiles and drones, targeting Aramco oil facilities, Riyadh airport and Saudi troops and military facilities on both sides of the border.

A statement issued by the Yemeni Armed Forces and shared by Ameen Hayyan, spokesperson and head of the office of the military spokesperson, listed the targets: Khalid International Airport, oil tanks and a distillation tower belonging to Aramco in Riyadh; an Aramco facility in Khurais; Pumping Station No. 8 in the Dawadmi area; Saudi troop concentrations at the National Guard camp in Najran; troop concentrations east of Al-Jawf Governorate in three stages; and troop concentrations east of the Raghwan and Madghal districts in Marib Governorate.

The statement said the operations "successfully achieved" their objectives and claimed dead and wounded among Saudi ranks.

The Houthis said the attacks were a response to what they called "the brutal Saudi aggression" and "heinous crimes", citing a strike on vendors and shoppers at Al-Hadara Market in Al-Wazi'iyah District, Taiz Governorate, on Friday morning, and another on civilians in their homes in Bani Hashish District on Saturday afternoon, which it said destroyed at least six homes.