The Indian government has broken its silence over the viral videos posted by Chinese nationals in Bangladesh, showing neighbourhoods in Dhaka and falsely claiming them to be in New Delhi. During the weekly press briefing on Tuesday (Nov 10), MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal termed the incident as "unfortunate." He opined that attempts to project a distorted picture of a country only undermine the credibility of those involved and those backing them.

What is the incident?

The news came into spotlight when Bangladeshi newspaper Prothom Alo reported that around 150 Chinese nationals filmed the streets and alleys of a low-income neighbourhood in Dhaka, often from morning until night, and project it as India's capital New Delhi. According to the report, several streamers described the location as New Delhi while filming in Uttara in Dhaka. One woman identified as Mianmian, was seen in a Nov 1 stream saying, "This is New Delhi." Another streamer, Wang Wei, made derogatory claims about tea sold at Tekpara stalls. Some others also described Bangladeshis as poor, living in unhygienic conditions. A streamer identified as Fangyou told the newspaper they livestream on WeChat for product promotion, then declined further questions. These videos were traced and then translated and checked by four Bangladeshis who knew Chinese/Mandarin language.