The Indian government has broken its silence over the viral videos posted by Chinese nationals in Bangladesh, showing neighbourhoods in Dhaka and falsely claiming them to be in New Delhi. During the weekly press briefing on Tuesday (Nov 10), MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal termed the incident as "unfortunate." He opined that attempts to project a distorted picture of a country only undermine the credibility of those involved and those backing them.
"We have seen media reports in this regard. Such efforts to present a distorted picture of any country are unfortunate," Jaiswal said. "Insofar as efforts to buy foreign elements to portray Dhaka as Delhi are concerned, the peddling of false narratives only undermines the credibility of those who are undertaking such actions and those who are behind them. And I would urge the authorities concerned to take action against such people," he added.
What is the incident?
The news came into spotlight when Bangladeshi newspaper Prothom Alo reported that around 150 Chinese nationals filmed the streets and alleys of a low-income neighbourhood in Dhaka, often from morning until night, and project it as India's capital New Delhi. According to the report, several streamers described the location as New Delhi while filming in Uttara in Dhaka. One woman identified as Mianmian, was seen in a Nov 1 stream saying, "This is New Delhi." Another streamer, Wang Wei, made derogatory claims about tea sold at Tekpara stalls. Some others also described Bangladeshis as poor, living in unhygienic conditions. A streamer identified as Fangyou told the newspaper they livestream on WeChat for product promotion, then declined further questions. These videos were traced and then translated and checked by four Bangladeshis who knew Chinese/Mandarin language.
According to Prothom Alo, the Chinese streamers earn through China-based platforms such as WeChat and Douyin, often filming in low-income neighbourhoods. Residents alleged that they enter homes, and even bathrooms, without permission. Police said language barriers have hampered inquiries and that the matter has been brought to senior authorities.