/Chinese streamers film in Bangladesh, allegedly tell viewers they are in India

Chinese nationals have been livestreaming for months from Sector 12 of Uttara and the adjoining Tekpara area in Dhaka, Bangladesh. Some present the low-income Dhaka neighbourhood to viewers as New Delhi, India, according to a Prothom Alo report. Residents estimate more than 150 Chinese nationals film in the area's streets and alleys, often from morning until night. No official figure exists.

According to the report, several streams were translated and checked by four Bangladeshis who know Chinese. The review found that several streamers described the location as New Delhi while filming in Uttara. One woman, Mianmian, said during a November 1 stream, "This is New Delhi." Another streamer, Wang Wei, made derogatory claims about tea sold at Tekpara stalls. Some streamers also described Bangladeshis as poor and living in unhygienic conditions. Others made positive remarks about China; one, Li Yang, noted that most air conditioners in the area are Chinese-made.

The report did not specify how many streamers made such claims, and it does not establish that the practice is coordinated. A streamer identified as Fangyou told the newspaper they livestream on WeChat for product promotion, then declined further questions.