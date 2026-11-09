/Araghchi says Americans are 'disgusted' with Israel and 'forever wars', POTUS knows it

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi launched a sharp attack on the US-Israeli partnership. He claimed that citizens of America are disenchanted and exhausted by the “forever wars” and their cost being pushed upon them. Araghchi shared a clip of the US President Donald Trump on CBS's 60 Minutes, where he revealed his epiphany following the midterm loss. Trump was saying the US citizens did not like the fact that gasoline prices went up because of the war.

“POTUS clearly recognises that the vast majority of Americans are disgusted with Israel. Strikingly, he seems confused about why that's the case.”

“Americans are evidently sick and tired of Israel bamboozling US administrations into Forever Wars. They had enough. So has our region.”

Since Trump's midterm loss, Iranian leadership have been rubbing it in that the Iranian regime change operation has gone terribly. Earlier in a post, Araghchi said that US citizens have turned against Israel. It was time for the White House also to recognise that and agree to Iranian demands, and if the US chooses war, Iran can “rain down hell”.

“Our 2-day proposal stands: meet the requirements, including an end to war on all fronts, and you will see results,” he added.“Or choose war, and see our alert and battle-hardened Warriors rain down hell.”

Trump to meet Qatar's Prime Minister Al-Thani