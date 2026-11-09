/'I do hate some of my enemies, and I always will': Trump on forgiving his political rivals

President Donald Trump has admitted that he may not be able to forgive his political opponents, even if doing so were the only way to enter eternal paradise. He made the remarks during an interview with Ross Douthat for 60 Minutes, which aired on Sunday night. When Douthat asked Trump what he believes happens after death, the president responded, "I'm a religious person, so in theory, I go to heaven."

Douthat then presented him with a hypothetical situation, asking whether he could forgive people he had publicly expressed hatred toward, including former FBI Director James Comey and former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, if forgiveness were the only requirement for entering paradise. "Let's say you pass away, you're entering the next life, and all you have to do to enter paradise is feel love and forgiveness for James Comey, Nancy Pelosi, anyone who you have expressed hate for over the years. Do you think you can do it?"

"Well, then I wouldn't be real, would I?" Trump replied, describing them as “extremely dishonest people, very bad people, very bad for our country.” When Douthat pressed him for a direct answer, asking, "Is the answer no, then?", Trump responded, “The answer is no. I want to be honest, no.”

Douthat continued to challenge the president, pointing to his extraordinary life and asking whether he could find it in his heart to forgive some of his enemies before facing God's judgment. “Mr. President, you have had the most charmed and remarkable life of any American in my entire lifetime, and you are telling me that before the judgment throne of God, you couldn't find it in your heart to forgive some of your enemies? After all that's been given to you?” "Can I be honest?" Trump asked before acknowledging his feelings toward his opponents. "I probably cannot do that, no, because I do hate some of my enemies, and I always will."

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Over the past decade, Trump has repeatedly directed his anger toward several political opponents. Many of those individuals have faced legal scrutiny during his second term in office. Three of his prominent targets have faced federal indictments: former FBI Director James Comey, New York Attorney General Letitia James and former national security adviser John Bolton.

Comey, who oversaw the FBI investigation into alleged ties between Trump and Russia during the president's first term, was indicted twice by the Department of Justice within a year. The first indictment came in September 2025, followed by another in April this year, stemming from an Instagram post. The first case was dismissed, while the second remains pending. Last month, the Justice Department also took steps toward charging Comey with leaking classified information, raising the possibility of a third indictment.