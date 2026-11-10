/Marco Rubio refuses to reiterate past support for JD Vance, but backs Pete Hegseth

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said on Monday that he would not discuss the 2028 presidential race and also refused to reiterate that he would back JD Vance if the vice president runs, despite previously making that commitment.

“I’m not going to discuss 2028. I’m not going to discuss it in any form or fashion,” Rubio said in Paris when asked whether he still stands by his past comments that he would support Vance.

Rubio also declined to share his rationale for commenting on the topic in the past but refused to do so now.

“I have that choice. I can make it. There are things that I am just not going to talk about,” the Secretary of State said, adding that the question could be asked eight different ways, but he would still not oblige.

Last year, Rubio had indicated he would fully back Vance if he decides to run.

“If JD Vance runs for president, he’s going to be our nominee, and I’ll be one of the first people to support him,” Rubio had told Vanity Fair.

‘He’s done a great job,’ Rubio backs Pete Hegseth

Secretary of State Marcio Rubio on Monday backed embattled Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth, saying, “He’s done a great job” as a Republican lawmaker introduced articles of impeachment against Hegseth.

“I work with him, so I see perhaps a side of him that the media doesn’t see and members of Congress may not see,” Rubio told reporters in Paris, where he is attending the G7 foreign ministers meeting.

GOP Rep. Thomas Massie of Kentucky filed articles of impeachment against Hegseth on the House floor Monday, setting the stage for an impeachment vote by Wednesday.

Massie alleged that Hegseth abused the power of his office through his actions in the Iran war and “knowingly executed and implemented unlawful orders to initiate war against a foreign nation.”

When asked what he thought of a Republican introducing articles of impeachment against Hegseth, Rubio said, “I think it’s unfair.”