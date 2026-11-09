Amid high-profile scandal of Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang with a suspected Chinese spy Alice Huang, an old video of him recalling how he courted his wife, Lori Mills, has gone viral. Huang proposed a future with his wife, Lori Mills, not with a traditional formal proposal, but by promising her when he was 20 years old that he would become a CEO by the time he turned 30. Huang shared this story during a fireside chat at the Hong Kong University of Science and Technology (HKUST) in November, 2024. He was speaking onstage after receiving an honorary doctorate from the university. Reflecting on his life and offering lighthearted advice to the entrepreneurs in the audience, he recalled his ambitious 20-year-old self. He later admitted that at the time, he "had no idea what he was talking about," but he used the ambitious milestone as a way to ensure she would agree to marry him.

WATCH THE VIDEO HERE

In the video, the CEO said that he met his wife in the early 1980s as electrical engineering lab partners at Oregon State University. Jensen was 17 and Lori was 19. In a class of 250 students, there were only three girls. Hoping to make a strong impression, Jensen walked up to her and asked, "Do you want to see my homework?" e convinced Lori to study with him by promising, "If you do homework with me every Sunday, I promise you, you will get straight As." The tactic worked, securing him a date every single week where they spent the entire day doing homework together. Five years after they first met, the couple officially married in 1985. Huang also recalled telling her that he would become a CEO by the age of 30. He co-founded Nvidia in 1993, when he was 30, and has led the company for more than three decades.

What is the case?

Nvidia CEO Huang is the center of a high-profile corporate scandal after admitting to an extramarital affair with Alice Huang, a prominent Chinese businesswoman whom US intelligence agencies suspect is a Chinese intelligence asset spying for Beijing. The New York Times reported that the 63-year-old CEO has pledged to cooperate with an independent investigation, as it appears she was working for China and passing information to Beijing. Nvidia has said it found no reason to believe that US national security or company secrets were leaked in any way. Following investigative reports by The New York Times, Jensen Huang sent an email to Nvidia staff admitting that he had been "unfaithful" to his wife, Lori Mills. He apologized for hurting his family, taking full responsibility for his actions.

China dismissed all allegations