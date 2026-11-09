/'Fiery, but mostly peaceful': Trump shares bizarre AI video of UFC fighters beating up journalists at White House

US President Donald Trump has given a bizarre twist to the White House press secretary debate by sharing an AI-generated video showing UFC fighters beating up journalists inside the presidential briefing room. The post came less than a day after Trump floated the idea of appointing his longtime friend and UFC chief Dana White to the job.

The animated clip, shared by Trump on Truth Social, shows White taking charge of the White House podium before summoning a group of mixed martial arts fighters to deal with journalists asking questions. The video appears to be inspired by the animated television series 'Family Guy'.

'Is Trump a threat to democracy?': UFC fighters take on journalists

The video opens with a journalist asking White: "Is Trump a threat to democracy?"

White responds by calling out Russian fighter Khabib Nurmagomedov, who immediately grabs the reporter and takes him to the floor.

"Let's talk now," Nurmagomedov tells the journalist while pinning him down.

Another Russian fighter, Islam Makhachev, is shown picking up a crying reporter who says he doesn't "feel safe". The clip then suggests that the journalist could be sent to Dagestan for up to three years.

Brazilian-American fighter Amanda Nunes and American fighter Kayla Harris also enter the scene, pulling at the arms of a blue-haired journalist with a septum ring who questions Trump's pronouns.

"This is fascism!" the reporter shouts as he tries to escape, while another fighter is seen kicking someone in the face.

The chaos continues when fighter Josh Hokit takes the microphone from White after a journalist asks about the possibility of former first lady Michelle Obama running for president. Hokit repeats his earlier claim that Obama "was a man", leaving White visibly unimpressed.

The clip ends with Trump asking White how the briefing went. The room is shown in complete disarray, with apparently unconscious journalists and broken chairs scattered around.

"Fiery, but mostly peaceful," White replies.

"Beautiful," Trump says.

Trump says Dana White press secretary offer was a joke

The unusual video appeared after Trump suggested on Saturday that White could take over as White House press secretary. Describing his friend as a "violent fighter and warrior", Trump also joked about bringing UFC fighters into the briefing room as his assistants.

He named Nurmagomedov, Makhachev, Nunes, Harris and other fighters, adding that some of them were not from the United States.

However, Trump played down the proposal on Sunday, telling reporters at an airport in Florida: "I was only kidding, but Dana loves the idea."

The White House press secretary position has been vacant since Katie Zacharia left on October 16, less than a week after taking up the job.

White, 57, is the president and CEO of UFC and a longtime associate of Trump. Although he has reportedly declined the offer, he indicated that discussions with the president were not over.