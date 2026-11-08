/'Era of Zionism, solidarity': Eisenkot gets 67 lawmakers' backing, faces coalition hurdles

Yashar party chairman Gadi Eisenkot on Sunday (Nov 8) called for a new era of "Zionism, solidarity, and friendship" in Israel after formally receiving the mandate from President Isaac Herzog to form the country's next government. Eisenkot pledged to establish a national emergency government amid mounting security, diplomatic and domestic challenges. In a post on X following the mandate-conferral ceremony at the President's Residence, Eisenkot said Israel needed new leadership that could bring together different sections of society and overcome political divisions. Eisenkot formally received the mandate from Herzog during an official ceremony at the President's Residence, following consultations with representatives of political factions in the 120-member Knesset.



"Israel needs a new government. Israel needs leadership that champions what unites us and paves the way for a new era—an era of Zionism, solidarity, and friendship. The task is difficult and there is much work ahead, but I believe success is within reach. Israel must win. And I will do everything to make that happen. With God's help, we will act and succeed!" Eisenkot wrote.



Outlining his immediate priorities after receiving the presidential mandate, Eisenkot declared that he would work towards establishing a broad-based government to address the country's challenges. "With the mandate entrusted to me here today, I will lead the establishment of a national emergency government," he said, adding that “this will require creative and unconventional political moves.” Stressing the urgency of the government formation process, Eisenkot said Israel could not afford prolonged political uncertainty or repeated elections. "Israel does not have the privilege of wasting time or repeating endless election rounds," he said.

Eisenkot invites Likud, Religious Zionism to support his government

The Yashar chairman also extended an invitation to all parliamentary factions and elected representatives to participate in the government formation process, irrespective of their existing political affiliations. "To all parliamentary factions and elected representatives: my door is open and my hand is extended, wholeheartedly and willingly, to anyone who understands the gravity of this moment and is prepared to take courageous action for the State of Israel," he said.



In a notable appeal to members of Netanyahu's political bloc, Eisenkot said lawmakers from Likud and Religious Zionism could support his proposed government if they agreed with the principles he had outlined. Emphasising that national unity should not be treated as a political bargaining instrument, he said, “For me, unity is neither a political bargaining chip nor an empty gimmick, but a supreme value that embodies genuine partnership.” He further challenged members of the two parties to demonstrate their commitment to national unity by extending support to a government under his leadership.

Eisenkot gets backing of 67 lawmakers, has 28 days to form government