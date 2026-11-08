/Justin Timberlake sets record straight on Britney Spears rumours surrounding song What Goes Around... Comes Around

Justin Timberlake and Britney Spears' relationship remains one of the most discussed celebrity romances of the early 2000s. Even years after their separation, speculation about whether Timberlake's music reflected their relationship has continued, particularly surrounding his songs Cry Me a River and What Goes Around... Comes Around. Now, the singer has revisited the story behind the latter, explaining that its inspiration came from a friend's difficult breakup rather than his own romantic past.

Justin Timberlake explains the real story behind What Goes Around... Comes Around

Timberlake addressed the long-standing speculation while appearing on Complex's Re-Rank series, which sees artists revisit and rank their musical catalogues. Discussing What Goes Around... Comes Around, the singer said, 'he wanted to clear up an assumption that had followed the song for years.

In a recent interaction with Complex's Re-Rank YouTube series, Justin said, "Maybe I should dispel a rumour at this point, which has gone around forever, which is like, it’s not a personal story from mine. It’s actually a personal story from a friend’s. I asked permission." He was just going through it and he was telling me what had happened, and I said, ‘Do you mind if I write about this?’ And I quote, my friend said, ‘Yeah, torch that bitch. What goes around comes around.’ And I was like, ‘I have to go. Thank you,’” he said.

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Timberlake also spoke about how quickly the song took shape, revealing that the writing process lasted roughly 20 minutes. He credited the track's accompanying extended music video and its overall presentation for making it particularly successful.

Why was the song linked to Britney Spears?

Released in 2006 as part of Timberlake's second solo album, FutureSex/LoveSounds, What Goes Around... Comes Around became closely associated with the singer's past relationship with Spears. The former couple, who began dating in the late 1990s, separated in 2002. Their highly publicised breakup subsequently became a subject of considerable media attention, with Timberlake's music adding to the public conversation.

His 2002 song Cry Me a River, from his debut solo album Justified, was widely connected to the split. Its music video featured an actress resembling Spears in a storyline involving infidelity, further fuelling speculation about their relationship.

When What Goes Around... Comes Around arrived a few years later, listeners began interpreting its themes of betrayal, heartbreak and consequences as another reference to their separation. Some even viewed it as a continuation of the earlier song. However, Timberlake had actually rejected the connection back in 2006. In an interview with MTV News at the time, he said the new song was about someone he knew and insisted that it was not about Spears. His recent comments provide a more detailed explanation of the personal experience that inspired it.

What did Britney Spears say about Cry Me a River?

Spears also revisited the fallout from her separation from Timberlake in her 2023 memoir, The Woman in Me. The singer discussed how the public narrative surrounding ‘Cry Me a River’ affected her, particularly the way she was portrayed following the release of its music video.

She also alleged that Timberlake had left out details of his own infidelity during their relationship while publicly presenting a different version of their breakup. Her account offered another perspective on a relationship that had been extensively discussed in the media for years.