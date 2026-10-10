/Britney Spears unveils unreleased track co-written with ex Justin Timberlake

Britney Spears has recently treated her fans to an unreleased track from an important phase of her career titled She’ll Never Be Me. On October 9, the pop star unveiled a song originally recorded for her third studio album, Britney, which came out in 2001.

The release comes around the arrival of Britney (25th Anniversary Edition) on November 6. The special edition is expected to feature five previously unreleased recordings.

About Britney Spears' new song

Created around early 2000s pop sounds, She’ll Never Be Me features Spears' vocals and lyrics focused on self-confidence, jealousy and a former partner moving on with someone who resembles her.

In the song, the singer reportedly addresses an ex who appears to have found a new partner with a similar appearance.

"You know I’m one of a kind,” she sings before confronting the former lover about his new relationship.

According to the track's credits, Spears is listed as a lyricist, performer and composer. Justin Timberlake, Bradley Daymond and Alex Greggs also receive songwriting credits, while Riprock ‘n’ Alex G handled production.

The song is now available on streaming platforms.

About Britney (25th Anniversary Edition)

The upcoming reissue will include four other previously unreleased songs alongside She’ll Never Be Me, which are Am I a Sinner, When I Say So, My Big Secret and a studio recording of Right Now (Taste The Victory), associated with Spears’ 2002 Pepsi commercial.

The anniversary edition is set to arrive on November 6, marking 25 years since the album's original US release.

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Originally released in 2001, Britney marked a significant stage in Spears' evolution as a pop artist following the success of ...Baby One More Time and Oops!... I Did It Again. The album featured tracks such as I’m a Slave 4 U, Overprotected, I’m Not a Girl, Not Yet a Woman, I Love Rock n Roll and Boys.

Britney Spears, Justin Timberlake’s breakup

The release of She’ll Never Be Me also brings renewed attention to Spears and Timberlake's relationship, which began after they met on the sets of The Mickey Mouse Club in 1992. The two dated from 1999 until their split in 2002.

Timberlake had previously contributed to Spears' third album by co-writing What It’s Like to Be Me and providing background vocals for the track.