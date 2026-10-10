/Kamal Haasan slams Elon Musk over Starlink delay row: 'Indian people, will decide our own future - not Western'

On Oct 9, Elon Musk escalated his attack over Starlink's delayed entry into India, continuing to call out Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani, whom he referred to as Prime Minister.

Soon after the tech billionaire's shocking remarks, actor and politician Kamal Haasan called him out, saying, "No billionaire should dictate a nation's policy - Indian or American.''

On Wednesday, Musk alleged that his satellite internet company, Starlink, was being blocked by “blocked by certain oligarchs” in India. Things escalated when he shared another post on Friday, calling the Indian business of having, ‘’monopolistic exploitation.''

On Friday, Haasan re-shared Musk's first post as he weighed in on the Starlink-India row. In his well-balanced note, the actor shared his view on how, ‘’India knows our networks and spectrum are strategic infrastructure, not merely commercial assets. India’s national security safeguards are non-negotiable.‘’

In a strongly worded statement, Haasan said India must welcome both Indian and global providers, whoever offers the most practical and affordable last-mile solution for remote regions.

‘’In countries with lower per-capita incomes, satellite internet must be affordable too. High subscription fees and equipment costs risk putting it beyond the reach of ordinary households. Connectivity must bridge the digital divide, not create a new one. India knows our networks and spectrum are strategic infrastructure, not merely commercial assets. India’s national security safeguards are non-negotiablem,‘’ the veteran actor wrote.

Pointing to the USA's 100% tariffs on Chinese EVs to protect its domestic industry, Haasan wrote that India too takes measures to protect its own domestic manufacturers.

‘’Every country makes choices based on its own interests. Those in the West cannot preach free markets while practicing protectionism at home. USA imposed 100% tariffs on Chinese EVs to protect its domestic industry, just as India takes measures to protect its own domestic manufacturers. Both India and the US have restricted Huawei over security concerns. One cannot demand a level playing field from others only when it suits its own agenda. Indians will internally debate, question and address our strengths and shortcomings as a democratic country,‘’ the actor wrote.

What is Starlink, and what has Elon Musk said on its delay row?

Starlink, which is operated by Elon Musk's aerospace company SpaceX, is a satellite internet network. With the motto of providing internet in remote areas of the world, it uses a constellation of thousands of low-Earth orbit (LEO) satellites to provide high-speed internet.

After failing to enter the Indian market, Musk is now doing what he does best: writing on X. Starting Wednesday, he has been questioning Indian businessman Ambani's control in the South Asian country.