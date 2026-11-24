Vijay Sethupathi has added an Indian presence to the 54th International Emmy Awards as he took on the role of a presenter at the ceremony in New York. The actor also drew attention with his fashion choice, arriving in an all-black ensemble.

Vijay Sethupathi joins International Emmy Awards as presenter

The announcement of his participation was shared on social media ahead of the ceremony. The official Instagram handles of Vijay Sethupathi and the International Emmy Awards posted a joint update writing, "Vijay Sethupathi will present at the 54th International Emmy Awards Gala tonight in NYC."

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Vijay Sethupathi's stylish appearance

For the occasion, the actor chose a tailored black suit, pairing black trousers with a matching shirt. He also wore a blazer decorated with intricate golden embroidery around the right shoulder and beneath the left pocket. He completed the look with black shoes and a neatly styled, side-parted hairstyle.

Alongside Sethupathi, Lauren Chan, Sophie Charlotte, David Ajala, Max von der Groeben, José Díaz-Balart, Celia Imrie, James Monroe Iglehart, Gus Kenworthy, Lilah Pate, Jay Pharoah, Rita Pereira, Andrea Riseborough, Keri Russell, Andrea Savage, Mark Tallman, David Zaslav, Constance Zimmer and Robbie G.K. were also invited to present awards at this year's ceremony.

Vijay Sethupathi Photograph: (Instagram)

India's presence at the International Emmy Awards 2026

The 54th edition of the International Emmy Awards took place on November 23 at the New York Hilton Midtown. Actor Michael Urie, known for Ugly Betty and Shrinking, hosted the ceremony, which recognised television productions and performances from across the world in 16 categories.

India had two entries competing at this year's awards. Comedian Vir Das received a nomination in the Comedy category for his Netflix special Vir Das: Fool Volume. It marked his third nomination at the ceremony, following For India in 2021 and Landing in 2023.