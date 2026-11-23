The International Emmy Awards are back to recognise television programmes and performances from across the world. The 54th edition will see India competing in two categories, with comedian Vir Das and the SonyLIV series Real Kashmir Football Club earning nominations. Actor Vijay Sethupathi will also be part of the ceremony as a presenter. Ahead of the event, here's a look at when the awards will take place, who will host the evening, India's nominees and how viewers from India can follow the announcements.

International Emmy Awards 2026: Date, time and venue

The 54th International Emmy Awards will take place on Monday, November 23, at the New York Hilton Midtown in Manhattan, New York City. Organised by the International Academy of Television Arts & Sciences, the ceremony will celebrate television productions and performances from different parts of the world.

According to the Academy's schedule, the awards will recognise nominees from 22 countries across 16 categories, celebrating programmes released internationally during 2025.

Who is hosting the International Emmy Awards 2026?

Actor Michael Urie will host this year's ceremony. He is recognised for playing Marc St. James in the television series Ugly Betty and for his role in Apple's comedy series Shrinking. Urie has received two consecutive Emmy nominations for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series for his performance in Shrinking. He has also appeared in shows including Younger, The Good Wife, Modern Family and Elsbeth. The International Academy announced his appointment as host on November 5, expressing its excitement about having him lead the global television celebration

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Indian actor Vijay Sethupathi will also feature at the ceremony as one of its presenters. His participation adds another Indian name to the international television event, particularly as the country has two nominations in this year's competition. His selection was reported ahead of the ceremony, with his role bringing attention to India's growing presence at international entertainment events

India's nominations at the International Emmy Awards 2026

India has secured two nominations at the 54th edition, with entries in the Comedy and Drama Series categories. Comedian Vir Das has been nominated in the Comedy category for his Netflix special, Vir Das: Fool Volume. This marks his third nomination at the International Emmy Awards. He previously received a nomination for Vir Das: For India in 2021 and won the Comedy Award in 2023 for Vir Das: Landing. He also hosted the 2024 ceremony, becoming the first Indian to take on the role.

The second Indian nomination comes from Real Kashmir Football Club, the SonyLIV drama featuring Manav Kaul and Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub. Directed by Mahesh Mathai and Rajesh Mapuskar, the eight-part series draws inspiration from the real-life journey of Jammu and Kashmir's first professional football club. It explores the role of football in bringing hope and a sense of community to a region affected by conflict. The series is competing against the UK's A Thousand Blows, France's Carême and Argentina's Menem in the Drama Series category.

Where to watch the International Emmy Awards 2026 in India?

As per the Academy's schedule, Indian viewers will have to tune in during the early hours of November 24 to follow the ceremony. The event is scheduled to begin at 3:30 am IST and conclude around 8:30 am IST.