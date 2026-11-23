North Korean leader Kim Jong Un on Monday (Nov 23) did something his country has not done in the past 30 years. He said that his country would expand its foreign relations with countries that respects its sovereignty, state media KCNA reported. This comes days after US President DonaldTrump pushed Kim to meet him during his recent Asia visit. Kim made the remarks at a ceremony to receive credentials from newly appointed ambassadors -- including Russia's -- in a rare departure from protocol. Earlier, the event was hosted by senior official rather than Kim himself. Photos released by KCNA showed Kim -- dressed in a formal suit and necktie -- receiving credentials, with Foreign Minister Choe Son Hui standing beside him. They also showed Kim delivering remarks and posing for photographs with each diplomat.

Kim said, “Pyongyang's diplomatic goal is to expand and develop foreign relations under the ideals of independence, peace and friendship on the principle of defending the national sovereignty and security. The world is now witnessing an unstable security crisis and political and economic chaos round the globe. The present international situation is bringing about a significant change in our understanding of national sovereignty and security. The DPRK neither pursues supremacy nor expansion."