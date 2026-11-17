North Korean leader Kim Jong Un's latest pictures have gone viral on social media. He is seen smoking a cigarette and grinning in what may be called a classic ‘mafia style’ in Hindi movies. The pictures doing rounds were released by North Korea’s state-run Korean Central News Agency (KCNA). It shows Kim at a ski resort. The pictures showed Kim sitting on an armchair, grinning, with a cigarette in his hand and sunglasses on. His wife Ri Sol Ju is also seen standing behind him in one of the photo.

Another photo that went viral showed his young daughter Ju Ae skiing downhill in a white outfit and without a helmet. Seoul's spy agency has said in several reports that she is being groomed to be Kim's successor. As he toured the resort, including ski centres and hotels, Kim "expressed great satisfaction, saying that all the structures are really impeccable as they were built in a delicate way", KCNA reported. "The more he looked at it, the more admiration he felt at the spectacular scenery," it said.

The images comes just a day after US President Donald Trump said that he could meet with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un in China. After Trump's comment, China said on it had "no information" on whether Trump and Kim would meet. "I have no information regarding this matter," foreign ministry spokesman Guo Jiakun told a regular briefing.