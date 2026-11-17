US semiconductor giant Qualcomm has started laying off employees in India as part of a global workforce restructuring, with more than 1,000 jobs potentially at risk. The cuts have reportedly begun at its Bengaluru and Hyderabad facilities, affecting experienced engineers as well as other employees.

Reports estimate that between 1,000 and 1,500 employees could be affected across India. However, Qualcomm has not officially confirmed the number of job losses. The development is significant because India hosts the company's largest engineering workforce outside the US, supporting the development of wireless, semiconductor and AI technologies.

Which Qualcomm teams and locations are affected?

The first reported round of layoffs began on November 9, with Bengaluru and Hyderabad among the locations affected. Qualcomm also operates major engineering and research centres in Delhi-NCR and Chennai. Further workforce reductions are expected across these facilities, according to reports. Some of the engineering teams potentially affected include radio frequency (RF), Bluetooth, Wi-Fi and global navigation satellite system (GNSS) divisions.

Experienced engineers and senior employees have reportedly received termination notices despite having strong performance reviews. These accounts have raised questions about the company's description of the exercise as performance-focused.

Why is Qualcomm laying off employees?

Qualcomm CEO Cristiano Amon announced the global workforce reduction in an internal memo in October 2026. He described the exercise as a performance-focused reduction following annual employee reviews, saying the company wanted to strengthen its performance culture and ensure employees' skills matched changing business requirements.

However, the memo also highlighted organisational priorities and the expertise required for future growth. The restructuring comes amid pressure on Qualcomm's smartphone chip business. In its fourth-quarter fiscal 2026 results, the company reported that handset revenue fell 26 per cent year-on-year to $5.14 billion.

What does this mean for Qualcomm's India operations?