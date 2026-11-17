Social media videos show thousands of fish suddenly leaping out of the water, apparently due to a threat, but most of them ended up becoming food for dozens of seagulls watching from above. The incident unfolded in Spain, at a Costa del Sol quayside near Malaga. The small, silvery fish came out of the water and were seen violently thrashing on the riverbank. People are comparing the scene to a miracle described in the New Testament.

The video shows the fish leaping out of the water, with many more animals panicking and bouncing in the sea. Local fishermen's guild representative Mari Carmen Navas said that the tiny lachas were trying to escape a predator, possibly a tuna. Some people on social media claimed that it could have been a small group of sharks. The fish were all cornered, which created pressure on the school, causing some of them to instantly leap out of the water.

Several children on the dock watched as seagulls swooped in and picked up a bunch of the fish. It was a strange scene for those who watched, with some people on the internet claiming that it could not be real and was likely AI-generated.

But those who were there or had similar scene in the past said that it actually happened. "As a fisherman, I can vouch for it. It happens when predators corner a school of sardines, causing them to spill over, a defensive manoeuvre to protect themselves," Eduardo Ruiz Ramirez, a fisherman said.

Another said, "This was just a few minutes ago in Caleta de Velez," and they were likely "fleeing from some predator, possibly a tuna." Meanwhile, others explained that the herring like fish is not very tasty, which is why not a lot of people were collecting them. "They are a type of sardine but drier and less juicy when grilled," the person said.