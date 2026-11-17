Alice Huang case is getting curiouser by the day. New details are emerging on the alleged Chinese spy with whom Nvidia founder Jensen Huang had an affair that led him to exit as the US chip company's CEO. Singapore-based Megaspeed International, where she worked, said she had left the company on August 30, 2025, and currently holds no role there. Social media videos appeared to show that Alice was part of Jensen's inner circle as far back as 2023.

Alice Huang was already under Western intelligence crosshairs: Here is how

Reports in Asian Value Investor and others said an HSBC investigator in Hong Kong flagged discrepancies in Alice Huang's names and work history when she applied for a position as assistant to the bank's president, from outside formal hiring channels at the insistence of a bank executive. She used the English name Alice Wong, and her prior employment could not be verified.

The investigator then contacted a former MI6 colleague, who sought assistance from a Taiwanese intelligence counterpart, and these developments resulted in Alice Hwang's addition to an "Interested Persons" list shared among the Five Eyes, the intelligence alliance of Australia, Canada, New Zealand, the UK, and the US.

Old video shows she was in Jensen Huang's inner circle for years

CNN has aired new video and images of Jensen Huang and Alice Huang, which the broadcaster said show she had been part of the then Nvidia CEO's inner circle for years before the affair scandal became public. The association goes back at least to 2023. There are images or videos of Jensen Huang embracing Alice Huang after his keynote speech at Computex in Taipei on June 2, 2024, and of them dining at an Italian restaurant in Singapore on December 7, 2023

Also, at least four photographs said to show Alice Huang in 2004 began circulating online on November 16. She is in plain clothes and with little makeup, a contrast to the glamorous image in recent media coverage. Social media posts also claimed she trained in French cuisine at Le Cordon Bleu. Neither the photographs nor the screenshots are independently verified.

Singapore held her passport for eight months, got little help from US

Singapore held Alice Huang's passport for about eight months but received little help from the US in its probe into Nvidia chip shipments, CBS News reported, citing sources. Singaporean police seized her passport in June 2025, on the day she flew in for a voluntary interview with investigators from the US Commerce Department's Bureau of Industry and Security, said the report. Police questioned her the same day. Since February 2025, Singaporean authorities were probing whether she and Megaspeed worked with US server maker Supermicro to ship servers fitted with advanced Nvidia chips to China. Also probed were possible false declarations over the purchases. Some or all these servers may have gone Malaysia and moved on to China.

Alice Huang's husband built a data centre empire

Alice Huang's husband, Chinese financier Kang Wei, built a large network of government-backed data centres across China while his wife was involved with Jensen Huang, The Wall Street Journal reported.

It said the couple worked on two parallel tracks towards the same goal of pushing China's artificial intelligence capabilities ahead of the US.

While Kang built the data-centre network, Alice Huang cultivated her relationship with Jensen, the report claimed.

Kang, who has known Jensen Huang for about a decade, had introduced Alice to the Nvidia founder. He even joked that she was Jensen Huang's personal assistant, as per WSJ's reporting.

But US is still undecided if Alice Huang is a spy

US President Donald Trump said on Monday that he did not know whether Alice Huang was a Chinese spy.

Vice President JD Vance also said the administration had no answer either. "I don't know. And he doesn't know whether this woman was a spy or not," Vance said