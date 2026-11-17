US President Donald Trump’s journey to Asia took an unexpected turn on Monday (Nov 17) after Air Force One was forced to change its route. Instead of the scheduled refuelling stop at Anchorage on its way to the Philippines, the plane was diverted to Fairbanks before continuing the journey to Asia. Trump is expected to join Asian and other world leaders at the ASEAN Summit in Manila. The US president’s four-day visit also includes a trip to China, where he is expected to hold trilateral talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Trump is travelling with a senior delegation that includes Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer and several White House officials.

Why was Air Force One rerouted?

According to reports, the presidential plane was rerouted to Fairbanks instead of Anchorage for a refuelling stop due to extreme weather in Alaska. A White House official confirmed the diversion to NewsNation.

“Due to extreme weather conditions in Anchorage, Air Force One landed in Fairbanks in order to refuel under better climate conditions,” the official said. “We have now departed for the Philippines.”

Did Trump’s Air Force One undergo security upgrades?

Trump has earlier suggested that the Air Force One aircraft would be “going away” to get “maxed out” so it could “go into any territory” after an Iranian threat forced him to fly to Washington from Turkey on a secret military plane. However, it is unclear whether the plane underwent the required upgrades.

In September, Trump hinted that the changes would “take about 60 days”. However, the plane was used for his visit to Ireland in the same month and then later during campaigning for the midterm elections in October. This means that the plane was not out of commission for a long period.

According to an NBC report, citing US officials, the plane received some improvements and periodic maintenance. But it is not known whether it has been fully “maxed out” as Trump had wanted. The report added that while a longer upgrade period is expected, those upgrades will not take 60 days. Reportedly, the jet received some “cosmetic” upgrades to the interior. However, the larger enhancements that White House said have not been made yet. They are expected to be done eventually.

Trump’s Asia visit

Trump will attend the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Summit in the Philippines and Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) gathering in China. The talks at the key summits are expected to focus on trade, AI and regional security.