/Trump, Xi and Putin set for historic talks: What China, Russia and US said and why Europe fears 'Yalta 2.0'?

The leaders of China, Russia and the United States will hold first-ever joint trilateral meeting on November 19 in Shenzhen, China on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit. As the world watches the high-stakes meeting between US President Donald Trump, Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin, the three countries have outlined their expectations and what they hope to achieve from the talks.

What China said?

Beijing said that the leaders will discuss "world peace" when they hold their first trilateral summit. China has provided few details as to what the three leaders will discuss but said they would hold "in-depth exchanges on safeguarding world peace and promoting strategic stability in major-power relations". "It will be of ground-breaking significance," foreign ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning told reporters, hours after Beijing confirmed the meeting.

What Russia said?

The Kremlin said it was "hard to overestimate" the importance of a summit. "The signficance and symbolism of this meeting are hard to overestimate," Kremlin foreign policy advisor Yuri Ushakov told reporters. He also said the meeting was based on a format taking into account "the mutual understanding and alliance between our countries during the Second World War."

What Trump said?

Trump said the leaders would discuss the "tough subject" of denuclearisation, as well as the wars in Iran and Ukraine. "We'll all be talking about economics and trade," he added as he departed for Asia trip. "We're going to be talking about denuclearization. We'll talk about Iran. We have Iran in very good shape, but we'll talk about Iran a little bit,"Trump told reporters.

How Europe is reacting to it?

Though there has been no reaction so far after the confirmation of the trilateral summit, Ukrainian President Zelensky has repeatedly condemned the format and warned against major powers dividing up spheres of influence. He stated that Ukraine does not want the summit to turn into "Yalta 2, 3, 4" and reiterated Kyiv's core diplomatic stance of "nothing about Ukraine without Ukraine." He also warned that handing Putin a high-profile diplomatic stage gives Moscow an undue advantage and encourages Russia to prolong the war rather than negotiate in good faith.

Similarly, ahead of the confirmation, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz called it "completely unacceptable" for third countries to discuss Ukraine's fate without involving Ukraine itself. Merz publicly urged Trump to avoid any unilateral deals, stating, “Please, no surprises. Continue to play as part of 'Team Europe' and 'Team Ukraine.'” On the same lines, Polish Foreign Minister Radosław Sikorski publicly pushed back against the summit, criticizing the decision to grant Putin a high-level diplomatic meeting instead of tightening economic sanctions and military pressure on Moscow. Addressing the summit proposal, European Commission spokesperson Christian Wigand said that the EU remains firmly committed to Ukraine's territorial integrity and insisted that any lasting peace framework requires full Ukrainian and European participation.

What is the Yalta reference?

The "Yalta" reference points to the Yalta Conference of February 1945, a World War II meeting where the leaders of the United States, the United Kingdom, and the Soviet Union decided the post-war fate of Europe without the consent of the nations involved. The Yalta summit of 1945 saw US president Franklin D Roosevelt, Britain's Winston Churchill and Soviet leader Joseph Stalin carve up new post-WWII territorial boundaries. They met in the Crimean resort town of Yalta near the end of World War II. The three leaders discussed Germany's division into occupation zones, the establishment of the United Nations and the Soviet Union's entry into the war against Japan. They also discussed the political future of Europe, including arrangements concerning Poland and other Eastern European countries.

Much to the disappointment of European leaders, Roosevelt and Churchill agreed to let Stalin maintain political and military control over Central and Eastern Europe. This was done to secure Soviet cooperation against Japan and establish post-war stability. Although Stalin promised to allow free elections in these countries, he broke that pledge. The agreements made at Yalta directly led to the Iron Curtain and left nations like Poland, Czechoslovakia, and the Baltic states under Soviet domination for nearly 45 years. In Eastern and Central Europe, "Yalta" is widely remembered as a symbol of Western betrayal.

What to expect from Trump-Putin-Xi trilateral meeting

The Shenzhen summit is expected to revolve around four major issues: the war in Ukraine, nuclear arms control, the conflict involving Iran and the broader balance of power between the United States, China and Russia. Washington is expected to push for greater Chinese participation in nuclear arms control discussions, although Beijing may be reluctant to accept restrictions on its arsenal. Ukraine could prove particularly contentious, with Trump seeking progress towards a settlement, Putin looking for diplomatic leverage and Xi likely to avoid commitments that could expose China to further Western criticism.