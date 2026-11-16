/TikTok video shoot turns fatal as tigress kills 19-year-old worker in Pakistan

Trigger warning: Some readers may find the story disturbing. Discretion is advised

A 19-year-old Pakistani worker was mauled to death by a tigress after the animal was allegedly released from its cage for a TikTok video shoot at a private breeding facility in Lahore district. The victim, identified as Talha, was employed at the facility in Kahna. Following the attack, he was rushed to a private hospital, where he died while undergoing treatment on Wednesday, according to local media reports.

Police identified the arrested farm owner as Fayyaz and the TikToker as Noman. According to investigators, the influencer had visited the property to shoot a video and allegedly asked for the tigress to be released from its enclosure. The animal subsequently lost control and attacked Talha.

The incident also prompted an investigation into an alleged attempt to hide the actual circumstances surrounding the worker's death. Police said efforts were allegedly made to present the attack as an incident involving a dog rather than a big cat. The tigress has since been handed over to wildlife authorities.

Officials are investigating whether the private breeding facility had the required permits to keep the animal and whether adequate safety arrangements were in place. A case has been registered, and investigations into possible negligence are ongoing.

In a statement, Lahore Police said that the pursuit of social media content could not come at the cost of human life. Police also said that all aspects of the alleged negligence and the attempt to conceal the attack would be investigated.