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TikTok video shoot turns fatal as tigress kills 19-year-old worker in Pakistan

Jatin Verma
Edited By Jatin Verma
Published: Nov 16, 2026, 09:41 IST | Updated: Nov 16, 2026, 09:41 IST
TikTok video shoot turns fatal as tigress kills 19-year-old worker in Pakistan

Screenshot taken from the video Photograph: (X)

Story highlights

A 19-year-old worker was mauled to death by a tigress during a TikTok shoot at a private breeding facility in Lahore, Pakistan

Trigger warning: Some readers may find the story disturbing. Discretion is advised

A 19-year-old Pakistani worker was mauled to death by a tigress after the animal was allegedly released from its cage for a TikTok video shoot at a private breeding facility in Lahore district. The victim, identified as Talha, was employed at the facility in Kahna. Following the attack, he was rushed to a private hospital, where he died while undergoing treatment on Wednesday, according to local media reports.

Police identified the arrested farm owner as Fayyaz and the TikToker as Noman. According to investigators, the influencer had visited the property to shoot a video and allegedly asked for the tigress to be released from its enclosure. The animal subsequently lost control and attacked Talha.

The incident also prompted an investigation into an alleged attempt to hide the actual circumstances surrounding the worker's death. Police said efforts were allegedly made to present the attack as an incident involving a dog rather than a big cat. The tigress has since been handed over to wildlife authorities.

Officials are investigating whether the private breeding facility had the required permits to keep the animal and whether adequate safety arrangements were in place. A case has been registered, and investigations into possible negligence are ongoing.

In a statement, Lahore Police said that the pursuit of social media content could not come at the cost of human life. Police also said that all aspects of the alleged negligence and the attempt to conceal the attack would be investigated.

Initial media reports created confusion over whether the animal involved was a tiger or a lion. However, Lahore Police's statement identified the animal as a tigress.

About the Author

Jatin Verma

Jatin Verma

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Jatin Verma

With over 12 years of experience in journalism, Jatin is currently working as Senior Sub-Editor at WION. He brings a dynamic and insightful voice to both the sports and the world o...Read More

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