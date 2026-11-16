/Joe Biden describes Vladimir Putin as 'teenager' in memoir, criticises Zelensky's private conduct

Former US President Joe Biden has described Russian President Vladimir Putin as behaving like a ‘teenager’ during their meetings, while sharing a mixed assessment of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in his new memoir, Promise Me, America, according to a HuffPost report. As per excerpts from the memoir published by The Wall Street Journal, Biden recalled that Putin often adopted a ‘petulant tone’ and would ‘slouch during a meeting, feigning indifference, like a teenager’.

Biden also spoke positively about Zelensky's background in acting, suggesting that it had provided 'very good training' for his responsibilities as Ukraine's wartime leader. However, he admitted that their private interactions were not always friendly. The former US president said Zelensky ‘could be moody and stubborn in our private conversations, and not as grateful as I would have expected’.

Biden further disclosed that members of US President Donald Trump's team had approached him with a request to sign a letter authorising them to hold direct negotiations with Putin. The reported request was made after Trump secured victory in the 2024 presidential election but before he assumed office in January 2025. Biden was serving as US president when Russia launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.

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His administration extended significant military and financial assistance to Kyiv, including a $500 million military aid package shortly before Trump returned to the White House. Trump, on the other hand, has adopted a considerably different approach to the conflict. Although he had promised to end the war within 24 hours of taking office, his administration has so far struggled to achieve a breakthrough in negotiations.

Trump has also attracted criticism over his handling of Putin, including his decision to host the Russian president at a summit in Alaska last year. His administration has also faced scrutiny over efforts to ease restrictions affecting Russian energy exports. The US president has repeatedly criticised Zelenskyy, questioned the continuation of American assistance to Kyiv and made remarks that have attracted criticism for appearing to downplay Russia's responsibility for launching the war.