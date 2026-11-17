The universe is bathed in radio signals and some of them reach Earth, yet they continue to remain a mystery. Scientists have discovered a binary star system located 5,000 light-years from Earth, which keeps sending such signals every eight minutes. Described in the journal Nature Astronomy, the system is dubbed GPM J071507−114153 and has one white dwarf. Researchers at the Center for Radio Astronomy Research (ICRAR) said that this system is one of only a dozen known “long-period transients” that produce radio signals every few minutes or hours.

Scientists still don't know what causes these strong radio signals, which mostly originate from pulsars and rotating neutron stars. The latest observation of the eight-minute signal coming from GPM J071507−114153 can solve the mystery of how these radio pulses are produced.

Using a supercomputer in Western Australia, the researchers analysed more than 100 hours of radio data from the star system. The MeerKAT radio telescope in South Africa was used to locate the transient, while the optical WM Keck Observatory in Hawaii helped with examining it.

Disturbances near the white dwarf

The astronomers were able to get a clear look at one such system and the white dwarf. Lead author and Curtin University researcher Sam McSweeney said in a statement, "This is the first time the pulses are clear enough to see the white dwarf moving in its orbit around its companion, so we know that the pulsations are coming from a region close to the white dwarf, or possibly even from the white dwarf itself."

They also got a close look at the stellar flares on the surface of the white dwarf, and saw it moving behind a region with a strong magnetic field, or a "large loop of plasma erupting from a star’s surface." Co-author Natasha Hurley-Walker said, "It’s amazing that by using radio wavelengths we can detect the storms on a star over 5,000 light-years away."