Customers of JPMorgan Chase, Bank of America, US Bank and several other major financial institutions reported service disruptions on Monday, according to Downdetector.com. Other banks that experienced a rise in customer complaints about account access included Capital One, Truist and Wells Fargo. Users also reported difficulties with the digital payment platform Zelle, the outage tracking website reported.

A JPMorgan Chase spokesperson said Monday that the bank was dealing with a technical bug rather than a cybersecurity incident. "Due to a technical issue, some transactions are taking longer than usual to complete but customers still have access to their accounts and funds," a Chase spokesperson said in a statement. “We are working to resolve this as quickly as possible.” In a social media post, Chase also explained that a software bug in its systems had affected other financial institutions "when we were party to a transaction involving other banks." The bank added that the problem was not systemic.

Chase customers encounter 'Please try back later' text

Several Chase customers attempting to access banking services received an error notification saying, “Some services aren't available. We're working on them. Please try back later.” Reports of problems accessing online banking services began appearing on Monday morning, with complaints increasing significantly by the afternoon, according to Downdetector.com.

By 2 pm ET, nearly 4,800 users had reported issues with Chase, making it the bank with the highest number of outage complaints on the platform. Customers reported difficulties accessing online accounts, checking balances and completing transactions, including bank transfers and wire transfers. Bank of America customers also reported problems involving ATMs, online banking and mobile banking services. However, a spokesperson for the bank told CBS News that its systems have been operating normally today.

Meanwhile, US Bank customers experienced issues accessing online accounts and the bank's mobile application. Some also reported difficulties transferring funds. Wells Fargo customers reported problems signing in, checking account balances and completing transactions.

A US Bank spokesperson said the institution had not been directly affected by the cyber outage. "However, clients attempting to send or receive Zelle payments with another financial institution may experience transaction delays," the company said in a statement to CBS News. Capital One also said its operations remained unaffected by the disruption. A spokesperson for the bank said it had not been impacted by the outage and continued to operate normally.

Zelle told CBS News that its platform was functioning normally, although some customers could experience problems because of technical difficulties at their respective financial institutions, potentially delaying payments. "Consumers use Zelle through participating banks and credit unions, which manage their accounts and hold their funds," a Zelle spokesperson said. “Consumers do not have a separate Zelle account, and Zelle does not hold consumer funds.” Zelle's network operator, Early Warning Services, is owned by several financial institutions, including Bank of America, Capital One, JPMorgan Chase, PNC Bank, Truist, US Bank and Wells Fargo.

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Three technology disruptions raise concerns about system reliability

The banking disruptions followed a global Microsoft outage on Saturday, which affected Outlook and Teams services and disrupted individuals, businesses and government operations worldwide. Microsoft said the incident was caused by a technical problem and was not connected to a cyberattack. The banking issues also came just days after overloaded routers prompted the Federal Aviation Administration to order a rare nationwide ground stop on Friday. The disruption stranded passengers and resulted in thousands of flight cancellations.