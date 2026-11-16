/SS Rajamouli's Varanasi wraps up shooting; Mahesh Babu, Priyanka Chopra starrer enters post-production

The shooting for SS Rajamouli's Varanasi is officially complete. The team has now moved to post-production, where work on visual effects and background scoring is currently underway.

Varanasi shooting complete

The development was confirmed by the film's official X account after a fan sought an update on the project. Responding to the query, the makers revealed that the computer-generated imagery (CGI) work and re-recording (RR) are in progress.

The team also hinted that the dubbing process is yet to begin.

Sharing the update, the team wrote, “Shooting ayipoyindi. Post Production avuthundi CG works going on. RR Going on Dubbing start cheyyaali If you think this is an update, its an update. If not, you have to wait for a bit for the blast,” (Shooting is complete. Post-production is underway. CGI work is in progress, and re-recording is also ongoing. Dubbing is yet to begin. If you think this is an update, then it is an update. Otherwise, you will have to wait a little longer for the big surprise.)

The response hinted that a major surprise could be in store, sparking excitement among fans.

About Varanasi

Varanasi stars Mahesh Babu, Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Prithviraj Sukumaran in lead roles. Mahesh will be seen as Rudhra, Priyanka plays Mandakini, while Prithviraj will portray the antagonist Kumbha.

Described as a time-travel adventure, the film is expected to take viewers through several locations, including Varanasi, Africa and Antarctica. Its reported storyline involves an ancient cosmic artefact and a threat that could have far-reaching consequences.

The film marks the first collaboration between Mahesh Babu and SS Rajamouli. The project also marks Priyanka Chopra Jonas' return to Indian cinema.

While major details about the film are still under wraps, a sequence inspired by the Ramayana has created a buzz. It is said to feature a confrontation between Lord Rama and Kumbhakarna. Mahesh Babu is reportedly expected to portray Lord Rama in this portion. However, the makers have not officially confirmed these details.