/Eisenkot says Netanyahu cannot remain PM amid aide interference claims

Opposition leader Gadi Eisenkot said Sunday that caretaker Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu "cannot remain at the head of the government for a minute longer." He was responding to a television report alleging that Netanyahu's aides interfered in last month's election.

Eisenkot, the former army chief who leads the Yashar party, called for an immediate investigation. He described the conduct of Netanyahu and his entourage as a direct and immediate threat to Israeli democracy.

“The conduct of outgoing Prime Minister Netanyahu and his inner circle poses a tangible, direct and immediate threat to Israeli democracy,” wrote Eisenkot in a post on X.

Israel's Channel 12 reported that on the eve of the October 27 vote, Netanyahu's chief of staff, Ido Norden, phoned in a complaint to the police commissioner's office about members of the Arab-Israeli Raam party. Three Raam members were later arrested on the basis of that information. The channel also reported that Shin Bet chief David Zini asked the attorney general's office on election day to approve wiretaps on five Arab members of the Knesset. The request was reportedly rejected.