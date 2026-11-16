/Who was Miguel Ángel Félix Gallardo, Mexico’s ‘boss of bosses’ who died at 80?

Miguel Ángel Félix Gallardo, founder of one of Mexico's major drug trafficking networks, also known as “The Godfather”, whose life inspired the Netflix show “Narcos: Mexico”, died at the age of 80 due to multiple organ failure. He had been serving in a maximum-security prison in western Jalisco state since 1989 for the kidnapping, torture and killing of Camarena Salazar, a US drug enforcement agent, in 1985.

His lawyers had been seeking his house arrest, highlighting his health concerns. Two days before his death, he was transferred from a hospital in the western city of Guadalajara due to his deteriorating health. "After remaining under observation with a guarded prognosis, he died on November 15 at the medical facility" after "he suffered multiple organ failure," said the Western Jalisco authority where he was held.

Felix Gallardo and Guadalajara cartel

Born in Sinaloa in 1964, Gallardo began his career in law enforcement in the state and federal police. He was serving as a bodyguard to a Sinaloa governor, which brought him close to powerful politicians. Alongside Rafael Caro Quintero, a major marijuana grower, and Ernesto "Don Neto" Fonseca Carrillo, they formed what became the Guadalajara Cartel, named for the city where Félix Gallardo moved his family and based much of the operation.

Guadalajara Cartel was the root of all the cartel networks in Mexico; previously, they were mostly gangs of farmers and transporters who were working alongside Colombian traffickers. Gallardo transformed it into a high-profit, transnational corporate structure. He "partnered with Colombian traffickers like Pablo Escobar, and became Escobar's most important Mexican associate." He ran the country's underground, establishing routes instead of fighting among themselves, earning the nickname "El jefe de jefes" or "The Godfather”.

At the time of his death, he was serving consecutive sentences totalling 77 years: 40 for drug trafficking and weapons possession, and 37 for the murders of US Drug Enforcement Administration agent Enrique "Kiki" Camarena and pilot Alfredo Zavala