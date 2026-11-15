/Iran plotting to target Trump? Report claims Mossad shared intel with CIA

US President Donald Trump and key members of his administration are reportedly facing an Iranian drone threat, with intelligence suggesting Tehran could target them with explosives-laden drones. The warning has prompted heightened security measures in Washington and threatens to further derail already fragile efforts to negotiate an agreement with Iran.

According to a report by Israel Hayom, citing senior Israeli and American officials, the Mossad had shared intelligence with the CIA about the alleged Iranian plans. Israel reportedly corroborated the information after US intelligence agencies requested verification. Mossad chief Roman Gofman is currently visiting the US and has held meetings with CIA Director John Ratcliffe.

The intelligence reportedly points to specific, recent threats, including the possibility of attacks using explosive-laden drones. The warnings come after the killing of Iran’s Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei in the joint US-Israeli offensive.

Trump officials moved to secure locations

The threat has prompted changes to the security arrangements of several senior members of Trump’s administration. According to reports, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent was moved from his home in Washington’s Georgetown neighbourhood to a secure military base. Bessent oversees sanctions against Iran and is considered a key figure in Washington’s economic pressure campaign against Tehran. Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth have also reportedly been moved to secure military facilities.

Also read | Iran plotting against Trump admin officials? Bessent moves to military base after threats to his life

Trump’s outdoor public appearances have been sharply reduced, with additional security measures and specialised systems to counter drone threats deployed when he does attend events.

Iran threats complicate prospects of US deal

The intelligence warnings are reportedly among the factors behind Trump’s tougher position on negotiations with Tehran. Iran has shown some flexibility on the nuclear issue but is refusing substantive discussions until Washington lifts its naval blockade, removes sanctions and releases frozen Iranian assets.

Trump has also removed Vice President JD Vance from the negotiations. Vance had reportedly been pushing for an agreement and had sought a direct meeting with senior Iranian officials.

In a statement on Thursday (Nov 12), Trump dismissed the need for a deal, saying: “We don’t need a deal with Iran. Those days have long since passed.”