/Kate Middleton, Prince William celebrate King Charles' 78th birthday with a special social media post

King Charles turned 78 on Saturday, November 14, and received birthday wishes from Prince William and Princess Kate. The Prince and Princess of Wales reshared a photograph of the monarch alongside legendary musician Elton John to their Instagram Stories to mark the occasion.

The couple accompanied the picture with a message that read, “Wishing a very Happy Birthday to His Majesty The King.”

The photograph was originally shared by the official Royal Family Instagram account. It comes ahead of a special edition of Elton John's Apple Music radio show, Rocket Hour, featuring a conversation with the King.

King Charles joins Elton John for special episode

The special episode of Rocket Hour was recorded last month at Apple Music Studios in Battersea Power Station, London. The programme celebrates the 50th anniversary of The King's Trust, a charity established to support young people.

During their conversation, Charles and John discussed how music has contributed to the organisation's work over the past five decades.

Speaking about his 1986 performance of 'I'm Still Standing' at an event marking the charity's 10th anniversary, Charles said, “I know people in all kinds of circumstances find this song inspiring, not only for its marvellous spirit, but also its message of resilience. And certainly 40 years on from that remarkable concert, we and the Trust are definitely still standing.”

John responded with humour, saying, “I’m still sitting now, though.”

Kate Middleton, Prince William wish King Charles on his birthday Photograph: (Instagram)

The King then joked, “With occasional bits dropping off here and there. I know this is a terrible problem as we get older.”

King Charles birthday

While his actual birthday falls on November 14, Charles also has an official birthday celebration in June. The tradition goes back to the 18th century, when King George II combined his birthday with the annual summer military parade to avoid bad weather.

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That parade, Trooping the Colour, is now held on a Saturday in mid-June. It features over 1,400 soldiers, 200 horses and 400 musicians, with members of the royal family traditionally gathering on the Buckingham Palace balcony to watch an RAF flypast.

The King began this year's birthday celebrations a day early with a visit to Croydon in south London. He joined the celebrations marking the 750th anniversary of Surrey Street Market, where he cut a cake commemorating both occasions.