/Macron’s awkward embrace with Iceland PM Kristrún Frostadóttir goes viral – What happened?

French President Emmanuel Macron has once again become the centre of attention over an awkward moment with Icelandic Prime Minister Kristrún Frostadóttir. In an image taken during a gathering of European leaders on Friday (Nov 13), Macron can be seen trying to embrace the Icelandic leader, while she appears uncomfortable.

In the photo, Macron appears to be leaning in to embrace Frostadóttir, wearing a smile. However, the Icelandic leader seems to lean away from him, appearing uncomfortable. One of her hands rests on Macron’s shoulder as she gives a side glance towards the photographers, who are capturing the awkward moment. The image has gone viral on social media, being circulated widely on the internet.

Not the first awkward moment for Macron

The Dublin photograph is not the first time Macron's interactions with a woman leader have become a talking point online. His exchanges with Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni have also attracted considerable attention.

At last year's G7 Summit, a video of Macron leaning towards Meloni and whispering something to her went viral. What particularly caught viewers’ attention was Meloni’s eye-roll immediately afterwards, prompting speculation about what had been said.

A similar moment played out earlier this year when the two leaders greeted each other at the Elysee Palace in Paris. Macron appeared to hold the cheek-to-cheek greeting for longer than expected, while Meloni's reaction sparked fresh online chatter, with some interpreting it as surprise.