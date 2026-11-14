/Ukraine's NATO membership in exchange for ceding territory to Russia: Zelensky reveals US proposal

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has revealed that the United States floated the possibility of Ukraine joining NATO in exchange for withdrawing its troops from the eastern Donbas region as part of efforts to negotiate an end to the war with Russia.

The proposal was raised during discussions with US envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner in Dublin. Zelensky said the suggestion was made for the first time during their meeting.

“The Americans raised a question: ‘What if Ukraine joins NATO? Would Ukraine withdraw from Donbas?’ This was the first time this had been raised,” Zelensky told reporters on Friday.

However, the Ukrainian president ruled out giving up territory to Russia, reiterating that Kyiv would not agree to withdraw from the region.

“I have said repeatedly: Ukraine is not retreating and is not giving up its land to terrorists,” he said.

Donbas at centre of negotiations

The Donbas region in eastern Ukraine shares a border with Russia and has been a major focus of the conflict. Moscow declared the region annexed in 2022 following its full-scale invasion of Ukraine. Russian forces currently control most of the territory.

According to Politico, surrendering Donbas has featured in several proposals put forward by US President Donald Trump's administration, including a 28-point peace plan proposed by the White House in 2025.

The Ukrainian president said Kyiv was discussing a comprehensive security package with its international partners. The proposed arrangement would include specific guarantees from NATO and the European Union, continued military support for Ukraine and a recovery plan backed by funding.

“If the American side confirms precisely this to us, together with other NATO partners, then I will ask our Ukrainian society what it thinks: do we accept it or not? I have no right to make that decision on my own,” Zelensky said.

No breakthrough in Abu Dhabi peace talks

Zelensky's remarks come after the third round of US-mediated trilateral peace talks involving Ukraine, Russia and the United States ended in Abu Dhabi without a breakthrough.

However, the participating sides agreed that European officials should be involved in future negotiations.

Zelensky also said Russia had rejected a proposal for a ceasefire targeting energy infrastructure during the latest discussions.

Meanwhile, the Ukrainian leader said Moscow was placing all its focus on the coming winter campaign.