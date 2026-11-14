/Sheikh Hasina's return to Bangladesh: India seeks two assurances from Dhaka, says report

India is reportedly exploring ways to send former Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina back to Dhaka, more than two years after she fled the country, and has put forward two conditions for her return, according to a BBC Bangla report.

New Delhi wants the Bangladesh Army to take responsibility for bringing Hasina back and has also sought assurances over her safety and the legal proceedings she could face after returning.

According to the report, India wants the Bangladesh Army to send a military aircraft to fly Hasina from New Delhi to Dhaka, similar to the flight she took to reach India after leaving Bangladesh in August 2024.

The second condition concerns the legal proceedings against her. India reportedly wants Dhaka to guarantee Hasina the right to appeal against her death sentence and ensure a fresh trial in connection with allegations of excesses during the government's crackdown on the July 2024 uprising.

The development comes amid repeated demands from Dhaka for Hasina's extradition. On Friday, Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal reiterated India's position during a weekly media briefing.

"Extradition is a legal matter, and it will be dealt with accordingly," Jaiswal said.

Hasina has also signalled her willingness to return to Bangladesh in December. She has sought her passport and national identity card from the Bangladesh Embassy in New Delhi to facilitate her proposed return.

However, the Bangladesh government has ruled out issuing her a passport.

BNP calls return plan a political stunt

The ruling Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) has criticised Hasina's efforts to return, describing them as an attempt to create political instability.

Speaking to ANI, BNP Joint Secretary General Khsirul Kabir Khokon said Hasina's actions were intended to mislead the public.

"Sheikh Hasina is making these moves, such as asking for her passport, to create instability. These actions have been rejected by the people of Bangladesh; she carried out mass killings in Bangladesh and took refuge in India," Khokon said.