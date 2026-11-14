/Chris Hemsworth and Elsa Pataky's Australian home targeted by burglars; 3 cars stolen

Chris Hemsworth and his wife, actress Elsa Pataky, recently experienced a security breach at their Australian residence after four men allegedly broke into their property in the early hours of November 11. The intruders reportedly entered the garage and took three of the family's vehicles. Pataky was at home when the incident took place.

It has not been confirmed whether the couple's three children were also present.

Security scare at Chris Hemsworth's home

According to 7News, Pataky was woken at about 2 am by barking, but went back to sleep without checking outside. It was only the next morning, after reviewing the home's CCTV, that the extent of what had happened became clear. The footage is said to show four masked figures on the property, two of them apparently holding knives. Police were then alerted.

About the incident

The property is situated in Broken Head, in the Northern Rivers region of New South Wales, south of Byron Bay. According to reports, the suspects climbed over a fence before making their way into the garage, where three vehicles had been left with their keys inside.

The stolen vehicles were reportedly a BYD, a Ram truck and a Ford Ranger Raptor ute. New South Wales Police confirmed receiving a report of the theft at approximately 7.30 am on November 11.

Authorities confirmed that nobody was injured during the incident. The stolen vehicles were subsequently traced to different locations. Two were initially recovered in Coraki and Tabulam, while the third was later located in Lennox Head, according to reports.

An investigation is underway.

Chris Hemsworth's family

Chris Hemsworth and Elsa Pataky are parents to three children: daughter India Rose, 14, and their twin sons, Sasha and Tristan, 12. Whether the children were inside the residence when the alleged burglary occurred has not been confirmed.

The couple began dating in 2010 and got married the same year. After spending several years in Los Angeles, they relocated to Australia to raise their family closer to Hemsworth's roots.