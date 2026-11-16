/PM Modi departs for Manila for ASEAN summit – What’s on agenda for Philippines visit?

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday (Nov 16) has departed for a two-day visit to the Philippines, where he will attend the 23rd ASEAN-India Summit and the 21st East Asia Summit. The high-stakes meetings in Manila are expected to be dominated by talks on maritime security, defence cooperation and trade ties. The Philippines, which holds the ASEAN chairmanship this year, is hosting both meetings. PM Modi’s visit comes at a time when shifting geopolitical equations in the Indo-Pacific have made Southeast Asia increasingly important to India’s strategic calculations.

Announcing his visit on X, the prime minister wrote, “Will be in Manila, Philippines later today and tomorrow to attend the following programmes: 23rd ASEAN-India Summit. 21st East Asia Summit.”

“India attaches immense importance to close friendship with ASEAN nations. I’m also looking forward to interacting with the Indian community based in the Philippines,” he added.

Maritime security and regional stability

Maritime cooperation is expected to be high on the agenda. India and ASEAN have designated 2026 the Year of Maritime Cooperation, underlining their shared interests in the strategically important waters of Southeast Asia.

MEA secretary (East) Rudrendra Tandon said stronger ties with ASEAN were central to India’s Act East policy, describing cooperation with its member countries as beneficial to both sides.

$122 billion trade and AITIGA review

Trade will be one of the key issues on the table, with India and ASEAN aiming to strengthen economic partnership. Bilateral trade between the two currently stands at around $122 billion. However, New Delhi is seeking to address the gaps in the existing arrangement and is pushing to wrap up the review of the India-ASEAN Trade in Goods Agreement (AITIGA) at the earliest. The revised pact is expected to improve Indian exporters’ access to Southeast Asian markets and address concerns over the trade imbalance.

BrahMos deal and defence cooperation

The Philippines has already emerged as an important defence partner for India. Manila signed a $375-million agreement in 2022 to purchase three shore-based BrahMos anti-ship missile batteries, becoming the missile system’s first foreign customer. The country has indicated interest in purchasing additional systems.

South China Sea dispute

The South China Sea is another issue that is expected to be discussed during the meetings, given the tensions in the disputed waters and their importance to regional security. India has backed efforts to establish an ASEAN-China Code of Conduct but has maintained that any agreement must follow international law. New Delhi has specifically stressed that the framework must be in line with the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS).

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