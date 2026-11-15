/Sai Pallavi has one request for Dhanush amid rumours of his political entry: ‘Thinking about how Vijay Sir stopped acting’

Sai Pallavi is currently gearing up for the release of her upcoming film OM: Chapter One, which also features Dhanush. At its pre-release event in Chennai on November 6, she shared a special message for the Raanjhanaa actor while wishing him well for whatever he chooses to do in the future.

Sai's remarks come at a time when speculation about Dhanush's possible entry into politics has been circulating. Addressing the actor, Sai Pallavi recalled how Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Vijay stepped away from films after turning towards politics.

Sai Pallavi on Dhanush's future plans

"On the way here, I kept seeing all those flags, and I was thinking, ‘What is this? This looks like a political gathering," she said. "Whatever you do, I wish you the best and may the best happen to you. The actor in me is always thinking about how Vijay Sir has gone into politics and stopped acting. So I was hoping and praying that Dhanush should continue to act."

Explaining her request, the actress spoke about the influence Dhanush has had through his performances and the stories he has been part of. "Performances like his, the realistic stories he brings to the audience, have a lasting impact. After Polladhavan, so many people bought that bike and picked up that style and attitude. It takes a real actor to create that kind of influence," she said.

"So no matter which path you take, please continue to act. We'll all be missing a great actor. This is my request to him."

Dhanush and Sai Pallavi have previously shared screen space in the 2018 film Maari 2. Their song 'Rowdy Baby' from the film became hugely popular.

About OM: Chapter One

Directed by Rajkumar Periasamy, OM: Chapter One features Dhanush as an undercover Special Task Force officer, while Sai Pallavi plays Nithya Reddy, an IPS officer. The story revolves around an operation against an illegal red sandalwood smuggling network operating in the Seshachalam forests.

The film also features Mammootty, Sreeleela and Naseeruddin Shah in key roles. Mammootty plays a key figure connected to the smuggling network.

Produced by Dhanush under his Wunderbar Films banner along with RTake Studios, the project is planned as the first instalment of a two-part franchise. The music and background score have been composed by Sai Abhyankkar.