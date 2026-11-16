/AUS vs ENG, 3rd ODI: When and where to watch live streaming in India?

Australia will take on England in the third and final ODI of the series at Bellerive Oval in Hobart on Wednesday (Nov 18). Both teams have won one match each, leaving the series level at 1-1. Australia defeated the visitors by seven wickets in the first ODI, while England bounced back with a massive 135-run victory in the second. Both sides will now aim to win the final match and clinch the series.

Australia are expected to bring back 21-year-old Mahli Beardman, while England will look to carry their winning momentum into the decider.

AUS vs ENG, 3rd ODI: Match Details

When will the AUS vs ENG, 3rd ODI be played?

The third ODI between Australia and England will be played on Wednesday (Nov 18). The toss will take place 30 minutes before the start of the fixture.

Where is the match being played?

The match will be held at the Bellerive Oval in Hobart.

Where can fans watch the match on television?

The live telecast of the third ODI between Australia and England will be available on Eurosport TV channel in India.

Where to livestream AUS vs ENG, 3rd ODI?

The livestream of the third ODI between Australia and England will be available on the FanCode app and website.

Squads

Australia: Mitchell Marsh (c), Xavier Bartlett, Mahli Beardman, Alex Carey, Cooper Connolly, Jack Edwards, Cameron Green, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Spencer Johnson, Ollie Peake, Matthew Renshaw, Liam Scott and Adam Zampa