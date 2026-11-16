/New OTT releases this week (November 16-22, 2026): Dhindora 2, Madden, Anbil Avan- 8 new titles coming to Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar and more

Where to watch: JioHotstar

Release Date: November 18, 2026

This is an upcoming Tamil workplace comedy series starring Pradeep Antony and Smeha Manimegalai in the lead roles. The story follows Arivu and Aishwarya, a newly married couple who get jobs at the same IT company. However, when they learn that the company's policy does not allow family members to work together, they decide to hide their marriage and pretend to be strangers at the office.