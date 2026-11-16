/New OTT releases this week (November 16-22, 2026): Dhindora 2, Madden, Anbil Avan- 8 new titles coming to Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar and more

OTT releases this week bring an exciting lineup of new titles across streaming platforms. From Dhindora Season 2 and Campus Diaries Season 2 to Anbil Avan and Perfect Liars, there are plenty of options to add to your watchlist.
The third week of November brings a fresh lineup of movies and web series across various OTT platforms. From returning favourites like Dhindora Season 2 and Campus Diaries Season 2 to new titles such as Anbil Avan, Haiku, and Perfect Liars, there's plenty for viewers to binge-watch this upcoming week. Take a look.
Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video
Release Date: November 18, 2026
This is an upcoming biographical sports drama based on the life of legendary American football coach and broadcaster John Madden. Starring Nicolas Cage, the film explores his journey from coaching the Oakland Raiders to becoming one of the most recognised voices in American football.
Where to watch: SonyLIV
Release Date: November 20, 2026
This is a Tamil romantic action thriller starring Ashok Selvan and Preity Mukhundhan. The film follows Surya and Iyal, a married couple who move to a hill station to fulfil their dream of running a vintage homestay. However, their plans take a dangerous turn when a powerful local figure tries to force them out of their newly purchased bungalow.
Where to watch: JioHotstar
Release Date: November 18, 2026
This is an upcoming Tamil workplace comedy series starring Pradeep Antony and Smeha Manimegalai in the lead roles. The story follows Arivu and Aishwarya, a newly married couple who get jobs at the same IT company. However, when they learn that the company's policy does not allow family members to work together, they decide to hide their marriage and pretend to be strangers at the office.
Where to watch: Netflix
Release Date: November 20, 2026
Another Tamil OTT release features Aegan, Sridevi Apalla and Femina George in lead roles. The film follows Mano, a young man whose insecurities and possessiveness affect his first relationship with Kodi. Years later, he meets Nivi, a woman dealing with the emotional scars of a troubled past relationship.
Where to watch: Netflix
Release Date: November 20, 2026
The upcoming Korean-Japanese crime thriller stars Son Suk-ku, Eita Nagayama and Kim Shin-rock. The story follows two detectives, one from South Korea and the other from Japan, who join forces to investigate a series of gruesome murders taking place across both countries.
Where to watch: Netflix
Release Date: November 20, 2026
Bhuvan Bam returns with his popular comedy-drama series, with season 2 bringing back the much-loved characters from the BB Ki Vines universe. The new season centres on Titu Mama, who is dealing with a massive financial loss of Rs 11 crore while trying to mend his relationship with his in-laws.
Where to watch: Amazon MX Player
Release Date: November 18, 2026
Season 2 of the college sitcom brings back the familiar gang for another chapter of friendship, romance and campus life. Starring Harsh Beniwal, Ritvik Sahore, Saloni Gaur, Srishti Ganguli, Salonie Patel and Abhinav Sharma, the new season follows six students as they return to Excel University and navigate changing relationships, heartbreaks, rivalries and the challenges of growing up.
Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video
Release Date: November 20, 2026
The upcoming Spanish thriller is based on Alex Mírez's popular Wattpad novel of the same name. It follows Jude Derry, a young woman who enrols at an elite university with a secret mission to uncover the truth behind her brother's mysterious death. Her investigation leads her into the lives of the wealthy Cash brothers, including Aegan, Adrik and Aleixandre.