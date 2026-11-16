/Prince William, Princess Catherine kick off India visit with chai, gully cricket in Mumbai

Mumbai: Britain’s Prince William and Princess Catherine began their three-day India visit in Mumbai on Monday, November 16, with a distinctly Indian welcome — a cup of chai and a game of gully cricket.

The royal couple, who are returning to India after a decade, took part in a street cricket engagement at Ballard Estate, bringing them face-to-face with young cricket enthusiasts and one of the country’s most popular sporting traditions.

Their first engagement brought together sport, culture and community interaction. The couple sipped tea before joining the cricket activities, where they interacted with young players. Cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar was also part of the engagement, adding to the significance of the occasion.

The visit marks the second joint official trip to India by William and Catherine, following their previous tour in April 2016. Their return comes at a time when India and the United Kingdom are looking to deepen cooperation across trade, technology, climate action, education and culture.

From chai to gully cricket: A distinctly Mumbai welcome

For the royal couple, the opening engagement offered a glimpse of cricket beyond the international stadiums and professional leagues.

Gully cricket is an integral part of everyday life in India, particularly in cities such as Mumbai, where children and young people often turn neighbourhood lanes and open spaces into makeshift cricket grounds.

The interaction with young players highlighted the role of grassroots sport in bringing communities together and creating opportunities for aspiring talent.

Cricket also has a special place in the relationship between India and Britain. The sport, which originated in England, has grown into a major cultural force in India and connects generations of fans across both countries.

The presence of Sachin Tendulkar, one of India’s most celebrated cricketers, added a sporting dimension to the royal engagement.

Prince William expected to take Mumbai Metro ride

Beyond the sporting and cultural engagements, the royal programme also focuses on India’s changing urban landscape.

Later on Monday, Prince William is expected to travel on one of Mumbai’s newer Metro corridors. The engagement is intended to showcase the importance of sustainable public transport in a rapidly expanding city.

Mumbai’s growing Metro network is part of a wider effort to improve connectivity, reduce pressure on roads and provide commuters with alternatives to private vehicles.

The Metro engagement is also expected to bring attention to the people working behind the city’s transport infrastructure, including women employees, young environmental advocates and representatives of British businesses involved in infrastructure projects.

The symbolism is significant: the royal visit moves from Mumbai’s traditional neighbourhood sporting culture to its modern transport infrastructure, reflecting two different aspects of a city undergoing rapid change.

For India, the expansion of mass transit is closely linked to the larger challenge of making urban development more sustainable while meeting the needs of a growing population.

Earthshot Prize takes centre stage on November 17

The biggest highlight of the royal couple’s Mumbai visit will be the sixth annual Earthshot Prize ceremony on Tuesday, November 17.

Founded by Prince William in 2020, the Earthshot Prize seeks to identify and support practical solutions to some of the world’s most pressing environmental challenges. The initiative aims to encourage innovation and help scale up projects that can deliver measurable benefits for the planet.

The 2026 edition has brought the global environmental initiative to India for the first time.

Fifteen finalists have been shortlisted across five categories, with five winners set to receive £1 million each to expand their work.

The five categories focus on protecting and restoring nature, cleaning the air, reviving oceans, building a waste-free world and fixing the climate.

The event is expected to bring together environmental innovators, business leaders, investors, policymakers and representatives from the creative industries.

India’s role in the event is particularly important given its growing renewable energy sector and efforts to expand clean energy, develop sustainable transport and strengthen climate resilience.

Children and young people at the heart of climate action

The royal visit will also spotlight the role of children and young people in addressing environmental challenges.

The programme includes the inaugural Children’s Earthshot Awards, which aim to recognise young people developing solutions to environmental problems.

The initiative has involved 15,000 schools across 24 Indian states, highlighting the importance of environmental awareness and innovation among younger generations.

The focus on children and youth also connects with Princess Catherine’s longstanding work around early childhood development and the importance of supporting young people and families.

Bollywood, culture and India-UK connections

The visit will also showcase India’s creative industries and their international influence.

Prince William is expected to visit a Mumbai production house and interact with personalities from the Indian film industry. The engagement is intended to highlight the role of cinema in strengthening cultural connections between India and the rest of the world.

The programme also includes engagements around sustainable manufacturing and Indian textile traditions, bringing attention to the relationship between traditional craftsmanship, innovation and responsible production.

For William and Catherine, the return to India after 10 years is also an opportunity to reconnect with a country they last visited together in 2016.

From a cup of chai and a game of street cricket in Mumbai to a global platform for climate innovation, the royal couple’s three-day visit brings together India’s cultural identity, its changing urban infrastructure and its growing role in conversations about the planet’s future.