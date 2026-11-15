/Aaryavir Sehwag chants ‘Sita Ram’ to stay calm during India-Pakistan U19 Asia Cup final | WATCH

Aaryavir Sehwag, son of veteran batter Virender Sehwag, admitted to chanting ‘Sita Ram’ to stay calm during the tense run chase against Pakistan in a thrilling Under-19 Asia Cup final on Saturday (Nov 14). The teenage opener, who scored 61 off 58 balls during his team’s successful run chase of 338 in Oman, later video-called his father to express joy at helping India win the final with just one wicket remaining.

Like Father, Like Son

Not as swashbuckling as his father was during his playing days, Aaryavir Sehwag still managed to bag the Player of the Tournament award for his 361 runs in five matches at an average of 90.25 and a strike rate of 95, including a hundred and three fifties. Carrying his father’s legacy with 16 sixes in this tournament, the right-handed opener established himself as a big-match player with half-centuries in both the semifinal and the final.



After the match, Aaryavir was heard telling Virender Sehwag about the nerves he faced in the final over, when India needed just eight runs with a wicket remaining. Amid the mounting tension, chants of ‘Sita Ram, Sita Ram’ calmed him. Aaryavir also jokingly revealed that a section of Pakistani fans chanted ‘Sehwag, Sehwag’ when he was batting. Interestingly, Sehwag holds the record for the most runs scored by an Indian in a Test innings against Pakistan (309 in Multan).

An emotional Sehwag posted on his social media handle, with the caption, “Papa, I was so nervous… was just chanting Sita Ram, Sita Ram! From winning Player of the Tournament to recalling those nail-biting final moments, a very special conversation with beta @aaryavirsehwag. Some moments are bigger than awards, runs and trophies. These are the memories a father will cherish forever. May you always keep your feet firmly on the ground and touch the skies with your hard work and talent. Shri Sita Ram.”

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Meanwhile, Pakistan batted first and scored a mammoth 337/9 in the first innings, thanks to a hundred from Usman Khan (107) and fifties from Abdul Qadir (80) and Farhan Yousuf (63).

Chasing the target, India were reduced to 252/8 before bowler Mohit Ulva played a brilliant unbeaten 49 off 26 balls, hitting three sixes and five fours, and won the match for India U19.