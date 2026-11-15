/'We are missing...': Copa jet loses left wingtip after collision with cargo plane at Miami airport, pilot's desperate call goes viral

A Copa Airlines passenger jet and a UPS cargo aircraft collided on the tarmac at Miami International Airport on Sunday (Nov 15), leaving two people with minor injuries. The US aviation regulator – the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) – has launched an investigation. The incident happened after the Copa Airlines flight landed from Panama City with 166 passengers and six crew members on board. It was taxiing at a normal speed while the UPS aircraft was preparing to take off for Bogota in Colombia.

According to initial reports, air traffic controllers had instructed the UPS flight crew to give way to the passing Copa Airlines jet prior to the collision.. Despite this, the collision took place. Both airlines have pledged cooperation with the aviation regulator FAA inquiry. Meanwhile, air traffic control (ATC) audio has surfaced. "Somebody hit us," the Copa Airlines pilot told the control tower in the ATC audio. "Yeah, we went too far, and then he clipped us with the wing," the UPS pilot replied over the radio. "It seems that we are missing the left wingtip," the Copa Airlines pilot also added.