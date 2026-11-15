/Tear gas, sound grenades and 13 locked garment factory gates: Inside the wage revolt rattling Bangladesh

Bangladesh's biggest industry is facing a standoff over a basic question: what is a day's work in a clothing factory worth? Adidas, Gap, H&M and Levi Strauss all buy from Bangladeshi manufacturers, and on Sunday, thirteen garment factories in Gazipur were closed indefinitely amid workers' unrest, with five others declaring a holiday. Protesters want the monthly minimum raised from 12,500 taka (about $100) to 30,000 taka (about $240).



Trouble started early. Workers at a factory in Konabari's Jarun area began protesting around 8:30am. Later, after several Mouchak factories in Kaliakair announced a holiday, workers marched to the Hydro Oxide Limited factory, which was then shut indefinitely. The company's notice cited vandalism and attacks on officials and employees. Elsewhere in Gazipur, police used tear gas and sound grenades to disperse protesting workers. The tension had been building. On Saturday, workers blocked the Dhaka–Tangail Highway in Kaliakair, halting traffic both ways, after reports spread that a worker injured in Thursday's protest had died.



The stakes are international. The sector employs more than four million workers and accounts for over 80 per cent of export earnings, so prolonged disruption worries international buyers. Not every factory has stopped, though: most others kept running. The government formed a Minimum Wage Board on 1 November, chaired by a senior district judge, which agreed to finalise its recommendations by the end of the month. The timeline is tight: the new pay structure is expected to take effect on 1 December, with workers receiving their first salaries under it in January.



Security is heavy. Authorities have deployed 13 platoons of Border Guard Bangladesh, along with riot police and the elite Special Response Battalion. Monday's wage board meeting is the next test. The Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA) says it will attend to submit its proposal, but warned that its participation in later discussions would depend on the situation. That is a pointed signal that owners may link talks to order on the factory floor. Owners are also pressing from their side. Prothom Alo reports that owners announced closures from tomorrow if workers do not report for work. Workers who stay out could lose pay, which raises the cost of protesting for people living on thin margins.



Bangladesh has seen this cycle before. In late 2023, workers demanding higher wages blocked roads while manufacturers offered a 25 per cent raise, far short of the near-threefold demand. The same pattern of low offers, anger and clashes is repeating now, this time with a formal wage board and a December deadline.