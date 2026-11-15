/Banned Awami League’s activists tear through Hasina’s hometown, smash memorials and seize party office

Hundreds of activists from the banned Awami League marched through Gopalganj, the hometown of ousted prime minister Sheikh Hasina. From roughly 11 am to 1:45 pm, processions snaked across the district town, according to Prothom Alo. Many marchers carried sticks, machetes, spears, oars and bamboo poles, and a notable number were women.

The crowds broke through police barricades and blocked the Gopalganj-Patgati road. They damaged the July Memorial Monument, tore down the “Hadi Chattar” nameplate and restored the old name “Joy Bangla Chattar”. At the government college, they swapped the nameplate for a banner reading “Government Bangabandhu College”. Tyres were burned in several spots.

Protesters climbed a police armoured carrier, damaged its mirror, painted it red and wrote "Joy Bangla, Joy Bangabandhu" on it. They then reached the party's long-locked district office in Bankpara and celebrated inside.

Sources say despite heavy deployments, there was no significant police intervention during the vandalism. By about 1:30 pm, the crowds were dispersing.

Dhaka moved, but cautiously. Gopalganj was discussed at Sunday's Cabinet meeting, though no decisions were disclosed. Six BGB platoons are now in the district, three of them added Sunday, plus extra police from neighbouring districts. At around 5:15 pm, the government transferred the district's deputy commissioner and police superintendent.

A senior Home Ministry official told Prothom Alo, anonymously, that the government "would not allow the situation to spiral out of control," yet wanted to avoid immediate force that might cause casualties or property damage. Officials said force levels could rise depending on developments, and that the party was being instigated from abroad, with intelligence suggesting activists from other districts had converged on Gopalganj.

The party has announced a programme for 14 to 19 November. It includes a "Black Day" on 17 November, marking the anniversary of the tribunal verdict against Hasina, and a nationwide "lockdown" on 19 November. Organising secretary S. M. Kamal Hossain claims Hasina will return in December.

Gopalganj's local office secretary, Ilyas Haque, put it bluntly: the street movement would continue until Hasina is brought back.

Hasina was ousted in the July 2024 uprising and has lived in India since. Last November, the International Crimes Tribunal sentenced her to death for crimes against humanity. She filed no appeal within the 30-day window, and tribunal sources say that opportunity has expired. She faces 673 cases in total, 457 of them over murder allegations.

Gopalganj has been violent before. In July 2025, Awami League activists attacked a National Citizen Party rally there, and four people died in clashes and gunfire.

On the return question, Dhaka's line is firm. Law Minister Md Asaduzzaman said Hasina "will come to Bangladesh through legal means," while State Minister Humaiun Kobir dismissed her reported passport application as "utterly ridiculous," insisting the extradition treaty is the only route.

Hasina's London lawyers emailed the High Commission in New Delhi seeking a passport and national ID, though diplomatic sources said no proof of authorisation was attached.

BBC Bangla reported that India has set two conditions: the Bangladesh Army must take responsibility for bringing her back, and Dhaka must guarantee an appeal and a fresh trial. Bangladeshi diplomats say they see no basis for such conditions.