/Panchayat 5 delayed? Prime Video's latest post leaves fans disappointed

Fans of Panchayat may have to wait a little longer before returning to Phulera. Prime Video has sparked conversations on social media after sharing a new post suggesting that the fifth season of the popular series will not arrive this year.

Will Panchayat Season 5 arrive this year?

Featuring Durgesh Kumar, who plays Bhushan Sharma aka Banrakas, the post has a message that has caught viewers' attention. "Panchayat Season 5. Is saal nahi aayega. batate hue khed hai, Panchayat ka agla season qaid hai" (Panchayat Season 5 will not arrive this year. We regret to inform you that the next season of Panchayat is on hold), it read.

The update comes as a disappointment for viewers who have been looking forward to another instalment of the much-loved village drama.

Internet reacts

Expressing disappointment, one user wrote, "we want it this yearrrr." Another said, "Aww what a banger man." "So We got GTA 6 before Panchayat 5," read the third comment. "Nahiiiii Plsss Isi Year Mein Chahiyeee Hum Sab Koo," said another. One user said, "kab tak Panchayat s5 , aa jayega??"

What happened in the previous season?

The announcement follows the dramatic changes in Season 4 that changed the political landscape of Phulera. In the village elections, Manju Devi (Neena Gupta) and Pradhan Ji (Raghubir Yadav) have lost.

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The new Pradhan was Kranti Devi (Sunita Rajwar) and her husband, Bhushan Sharma, better known as Banrakas (Durgesh Kumar), became a more powerful force in village politics.