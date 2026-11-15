/Kunal Kapoor's Lord Indra in Ramayana wins hearts in Thailand, actor reacts

Kunal Kapoor's small appearance as Devraj Indra in Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana has taken over the internet. The actor has found an unexpected fan following in Thailand, where viewers have been sharing his pictures, film clips and artwork inspired by his role as the king of the devas.

Now, the actor has reacted to the love he has received. Taking to X, the actor shared a heartfelt message acknowledging the appreciation coming his way from different countries.

Kunal Kapoor thanks fans in Thailand

Sharing posters and artwork featuring him as Lord Indra, Kunal wrote, “Indra. Phra In. Batara Indra. Thagyamin. Preah En. Taishakuten. One king of the heavens, known by different names across many lands. It’s incredible how much we have in common."

The actor also expressed his gratitude for the response to his performance. “I’ve been overwhelmed by the love pouring in for Lord Indra from India, from Thailand and across Southeast Asia, and from so many corners of the world I never expected to hear from. Thank you, truly. I’ve always believed good stories have a way of connecting us all, and our cultures share more of them than we realise. It means the world to see a timeless epic like the Ramayana find so much love, everywhere,” he added.

Kunal also acknowledged the artists who have been creating illustrations and fan-made posters inspired by his character. “And to all the wonderful artists who have created such beautiful art, and continue to do so, thank you so much. I’m sorry I don’t know each of your handles, but I’ve seen your work and it means a lot.”

Why are Thai fans talking about Kunal Kapoor?

Although Kunal has a relatively short role in Ramayana, his portrayal of Devraj Indra has emerged as a talking point among viewers in Thailand. X and Instagram have seen several posts featuring the actor's appearance in the mythological drama.

Fans have been particularly appreciative of his regal look and screen presence.

One user said, “I never understood why Phra Lo got so much hype. Was Indra really that handsome and cool? Then I watched the Ramayana, and Indra is so handsome.”

Another added, "All of Thailand is crushing on Kunal Kapoor and calling him Indra. It’s so cute! (He waved to me once in college when he had come to judge a “talent” show.)

"His image is like that of Indra, a god descended from heaven to earth, as beautiful as the moon, surpassing all other men." This line from the Thai folk song praising Phra Lo left me wondering as a child how someone could be so handsome, as the Thai image of Indra was that of a green-skinned god. But the Ramayana: Rise of a Legend presents a strikingly handsome image – truly, truly handsome, a god descended from heaven to earth," the third post read.

About Ramayana

In Nitesh Tiwari's adaptation, Kunal appears as Devraj Indra, the ruler of the devas. The film features Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi as Sita, Yash as Ravana and Ravie Dubey as Lakshman.