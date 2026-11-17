Chennai Super Kings (CSK), in a statement on Tuesday (Nov 17), announced that MS Dhoni has retired from the Indian Premier League (IPL). Dhoni has been named mentor of the side ahead of IPL 2027. The announcement came on the IPL 2027 retention deadline day and a month ahead of the mini-auction on December 16 in Goa. Dhoni played with CSK throughout his IPL career starting in 2008, except for two years with the now-defunct Rising Pune Supergiant (RPS) in IPL 2016 and 2017 when CSK served a two-year ban from the league.

MS Dhoni bids adieu to CSK as player

Dhoni, 45, was picked up as a marquee player in inaugural IPL auction by CSK, shortly after taking India to its first ICC title since 1983 in 2007 T20 World Cup. Dhoni went on to become one of the most iconic players ever to play for India and CSK. He took the Super Kings to five titles, the joint-most by a team in IPL history.

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Speaking on his retirement, CSK onwer N Srinivasan, in the official statement, said: "There is no CSK without MS Dhoni. For nearly two decades, we have walked and grown alongside each other, through triumphs, setbacks and everything in between."

Rupa Gurunath, Owner, Chennai Super Kings said: "MS will continue to be a part of the CSK family as a mentor. His experience and expertise are invaluable to us, especially during this phase of transition. With many youngsters in the squad, his guidance will help shape the next generation of CSK."

KS Viswanathan, Managing Director, Chennai Super Kings said: "While we will miss seeing him in yellow on the field, we are glad that he will keep guiding our players. The bond will continue to grow and shape this team for years to come."

Dhoni in IPL